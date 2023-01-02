Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting diets – when you can only eat during a specific window of time each day – have become increasingly popular over the past years as effective weight loss methods. Fasting for several hours per day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help the body burn fat and lower the risk of developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be As Safe as We Thought
The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.
scitechdaily.com
New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health
A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Gene Responsible for Fighting Obesity Caused by High Calorie Binge Eating
An obesity gene has been found to be responsible for governing our tendency to binge eat high calorie food, according to a new study by scientists in Japan. The study emphasizes that the presence and proper function of the gene could determine if one could become obese or not through excessive eating.
Studies Show Diet and Regular Sodas Are Equally Unhealthy, Linking Both to Heart Disease and Other Ailments
You may well save calories with the diet variety, but the makeup of what is being ingested may cause more harm than good, making it no healthier than the regular variety. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Penn Medicine, Healthline.com, DeltaDenTalks.com, FoodDive.com, PressRoom.Cancer.org, and The American Cancer Society.
Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships
My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
Who Should Get Weight Loss Drugs? Why People With Obesity Can’t Access Ozempic, Mounjaro
New drugs for type 2 diabetes are also safe and highly effective at helping people with obesity lose weight. But diabetes drug shortages, driven in part by people seeking the drugs for off-label cosmetic weight loss, leave fewer options for patients with clinical needs. Those patients also face cost barriers,...
EatingWell
7 Foods You Shouldn't Cut Out if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
It's that time of year again when trending diets run amuck. There might be several foods you're mentally putting on a "do not eat" list if you have weight loss goals. But instead of cutting out some of your favorite foods and living in a place of "no", what about embracing the wide variety of foods you can eat in a healthy and balanced eating pattern? Contrary to what you may have heard in the past, these seven foods can help you get there. Not only are they super nutritious, but they all also have research linking them to weight loss and health. And you may be pleasantly surprised to see a few of these foods on the list.
KTEN.com
How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?
Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
Medical News Today
Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet
In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
Medical News Today
Why do you gain weight after quitting smoking? Management and more
Smoking cigarettes can decrease the appetite, increase the metabolism, and serve as a distraction from hunger and eating. When a person quits smoking, they may gain weight as their appetite returns. People may see smoking as a way to manage their body weight and therefore be reluctant to stop smoking....
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Bariatric surgery can be considered to help keep weight off
Dear Dr. Roach: I have had a BMI over 40 for the last 20 years, and I have not been able to lose weight or keep the weight off. My doctor prescribed Ozempic, which is helping, but as soon as I stop, in a few weeks, all the weight creeps back on. I was always wary of surgery for weight loss, but recent studies seem to indicate better long-term health outcomes. What are your thoughts?
Best diet for 2023 is the science-backed Mediterranean style of eating
For the sixth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has won the coveted gold medal as this year's best overall diet in rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
iheart.com
Adele Opens Up About 'Really Bad' Health Condition Making Her 'Waddle'
Adele opened up about a recent development in her health after fans at her Las Vegas residency saw her waddling across the stage. During the show, the vocalist revealed that she has been suffering from "really bad" sciatica which impacts her ability to walk. "I have to waddle these days...
earth.com
Drinking water is the key to a long and healthy life
People all over the world are living for longer and there is a focus on finding interventions to combat the chronic diseases that so often plague people as they age. It is known that people age at different rates and this is apparent even by mid-life. Therefore measures to slow down the rate of aging, when applied early enough, may have the effect of extending healthy life span and improving the quality of life.
Healthline
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Dear Dietician: Weight costs of keto pills against benefit claims
What’s the deal with keto pills coming out? There are so many of them, and they all claim good results. Are they worth trying?. Since dietary supplements, like keto (short for ketogenic) pills, are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, you are wise to gather information before buying. Keto supplements have emerged as a result of the latest fad diet, the ketogenic diet.
Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits
Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)
Comments / 0