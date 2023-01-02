ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

Amber Gandy
2d ago

everytime someyhing good is released on Netflix ,it gets removed I'm literally tiered of paying so much a month for nothing. I agree who cares if she had it or not. this is all just getting rediculase!!!

Debbie Thompson
2d ago

Do wish when a hit show is finally aired the other streaming networks would leave it be. Sick and tired of now you see it now you don't. I am about ready to banish Roku and go to an outside antenna at least the 3 or 4 channels will be live or I can simple listen to the radio.

Jennifer Rea
2d ago

I really hope that there's a season 2. If not I'm prob just gonna give up on Netflix. At this point it's really not worth what I'm paying.

