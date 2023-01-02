Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
Detroit Red Wings surprisingly place Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings pulled a surprise move Tuesday and placed Jakub Vrana on waivers. It was known they would have to waive a player in order to activate Robby Fabbri, who will make his season debut Wednesday when the Wings host the New Jersey Devils. Vrana is currently on...
Buffalo Sabres Player In The Running for NHL MVP?
The Sabres haven't made the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, but this player has them pushing to end that drought. The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded to the National Hockey League's most valuable player every season. It's been around for 99 years and has been won the most by "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky a staggering 9 times. A player wins it by being voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 01/04/2023
Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in a showdown between two teams going in opposite directions in the Western Conference. With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Stars are sitting atop the Central Division standings, three points clear of the second-place Winnipeg Jets, while the Anaheim Ducks began 2023 where they finished 2022, with a plunge toward the conference basement, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-1 victory Monday night.
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks Who Should Be Untouchable in 2023
As the calendar turns to 2023, the new year often comes with a reality check for NHL clubs. As teams approach the mathematical midway point of the season, their place in the standings becomes more fleshed out. Some teams will have to take these next two months to assess the direction they are heading in and will use the March 3 trade deadline to buy or sell based on those decisions.
Yardbarker
"The Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up": NBA Insider Drops Major Truth Bomb Why Teams Fear The Los Angeles Clippers
In the city of Los Angeles, the Lakers are the talk of the town. Despite being well below .500, the story with LeBron James and Anthony Davis continues to be the biggest narrative in Southern California. But there's also another team to watch in the city, and they are instilling...
Phillies Wall of Famer Curt Simmons, 93, Dies in His Ambler Home
Curt Simmons.Photo byPhiladelphia Baseball History at YouTube. PhilliesWall of Famer Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 “Whiz Kids” team, died on December 13 at his Ambler home at age 93, reported www.mlb.com.
Yardbarker
Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Place Jujhar Khaira, MacKenzie Entwistle on IR
In what continues to be a painful season for the Chicago Blackhawks, the health of the roster continues to suffer. In Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Patrick Kane left the game early with an undisclosed injury. Now, two other players are injured. Forwards Jujhar Khaira and MacKenzie Entwistle have been placed on the IR by the Blackhawks.
Yardbarker
Players in LA's Clubhouse Reportedly Want Trevor Bauer Back
The deadline for the Dodgers to make a decision on Trevor Bauer is coming up. On Friday, they'll have to decide whether they want to keep him on the team, or release him, and still pay him around $22 million. There hasn't been a lot of reports surrounding the topic,...
Ducks send defenseman Nathan Beaulieu on conditioning stint
After playing just a few days ago, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu has now been curiously sent to the AHL on a conditioning loan. He’ll join the San Diego Gulls for the time being, with the loan lasting a maximum of two weeks. Beaulieu, 30, received 15 shifts in...
Yardbarker
Penguins Recall Goalie Dustin Tokarski
With the unknown status of Tristan Jarry still lingering, the Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Penguins also announced that Kris Letang’s status has been moved to non-roster while he is back home with family following the death of his father. Tokarski is...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Experts Link Halos to Top Starting Pitcher on the Market
The Angels are still in the market for a sixth and final starting pitcher in their rotation. The remaining free agent class isn't exactly strong, but there are some good options who could contribute in that role next season — and they would definitely be upgrades over the potential options right now.
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Potential Trade Pieces for Lafreniere
Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made the forward a healthy scratch for the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning last week. The 2020 first-overall pick’s NHL career hasn’t started as expected. However, Dhaliwal adds trading for Lafreniere will not be cheap, but the Canucks have the assets to make a deal happen.
