Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sabres Player In The Running for NHL MVP?

The Sabres haven't made the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, but this player has them pushing to end that drought. The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded to the National Hockey League's most valuable player every season. It's been around for 99 years and has been won the most by "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky a staggering 9 times. A player wins it by being voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Anaheim Ducks Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 01/04/2023

Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center in a showdown between two teams going in opposite directions in the Western Conference. With seven wins in their last 10 games, the Stars are sitting atop the Central Division standings, three points clear of the second-place Winnipeg Jets, while the Anaheim Ducks began 2023 where they finished 2022, with a plunge toward the conference basement, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-1 victory Monday night.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Anaheim Ducks Who Should Be Untouchable in 2023

As the calendar turns to 2023, the new year often comes with a reality check for NHL clubs. As teams approach the mathematical midway point of the season, their place in the standings becomes more fleshed out. Some teams will have to take these next two months to assess the direction they are heading in and will use the March 3 trade deadline to buy or sell based on those decisions.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder

The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Place Jujhar Khaira, MacKenzie Entwistle on IR

In what continues to be a painful season for the Chicago Blackhawks, the health of the roster continues to suffer. In Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Patrick Kane left the game early with an undisclosed injury. Now, two other players are injured. Forwards Jujhar Khaira and MacKenzie Entwistle have been placed on the IR by the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Players in LA's Clubhouse Reportedly Want Trevor Bauer Back

The deadline for the Dodgers to make a decision on Trevor Bauer is coming up. On Friday, they'll have to decide whether they want to keep him on the team, or release him, and still pay him around $22 million. There hasn't been a lot of reports surrounding the topic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Penguins Recall Goalie Dustin Tokarski

With the unknown status of Tristan Jarry still lingering, the Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Penguins also announced that Kris Letang’s status has been moved to non-roster while he is back home with family following the death of his father. Tokarski is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: Experts Link Halos to Top Starting Pitcher on the Market

The Angels are still in the market for a sixth and final starting pitcher in their rotation. The remaining free agent class isn't exactly strong, but there are some good options who could contribute in that role next season — and they would definitely be upgrades over the potential options right now.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Potential Trade Pieces for Lafreniere

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made the forward a healthy scratch for the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning last week. The 2020 first-overall pick’s NHL career hasn’t started as expected. However, Dhaliwal adds trading for Lafreniere will not be cheap, but the Canucks have the assets to make a deal happen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

