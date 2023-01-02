Read full article on original website
President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistanceEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Biden to visit US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on SundayApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Biden finally agrees to come to Texas. Will he fix the problems at the southern border?Ash JurbergTexas State
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & SafetyAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol agent shot ahead of Biden border visit to El Paso
A Border Patrol agent assigned to its El Paso region was shot Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson. The unnamed federal agent is in stable condition and had been wearing body armor at the time...
KVIA
El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton
EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
El Paso mayor joins KTSM in-studio to discuss Downtown arena, future of Duranguito
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser joined KTSM in-studio on Wednesday night to discuss the next steps for the Downtown arena project and the future of the Duranguito neighborhood. On Tuesday, after hearing public comment for nearly four hours, El Paso City Council voted 4-3 not to build the controversial Downtown arena […]
KVIA
Past president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ron Martin, former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer's Association, was arrested and charged with misappropriation of funds. According to booking information, the offense happened on Oct. 16, 2019. Martin was arrested and released Thursday. According to the charge, the money was between...
WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown
In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
New Year, New Bundles of Joy! Meet El Paso’s First Babies of 2023
Happy birth day to El Paso’s first babies of 2023. Two Sun City families rang in the new year welcoming new additions to their fold. The first bundle of joy of the New Year was born at University Medical Center. This year that distinction belongs to Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza.
Snowfall in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans woke up to snowfall Monday morning. A thin blanket of snow dusted areas on the West side. The post Snowfall in West El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
Immunize El Paso speaks on the new Omicron subvariant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso says the new XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is proving to be more contagious but there is no indication this variant causes more severe illness than any other omicron variant. XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40% of confirmed U.S. covid cases. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 is more contagious than prior […]
El Paso City Council votes 4-3 to scrap Downtown arena in Duranguito
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After hearing public comment for nearly four hours Tuesday, the City Council voted 4-3 not to build the controversial Downtown arena or multipurpose center in the Duranguito neighborhood and instead build it elsewhere in the Downtown footprint. The City Council opened the new year by revisiting the decade-old debate over the […]
KFOX 14
Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
