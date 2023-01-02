ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near El Paso

Swimming is a wonderful cardio workout that involves little to no strain on your joints and contributes to stamina and muscle tone. Additionally, it provides the chance to cross-train while engaging in aquatic exercises like HIIT and aerobics. Most importantly, it’s a great method of exercise while keeping cool, which...
US105

More Headaches Expected This Week From El Paso Road Construction

El Paso residents have known about the road construction and closures causing headaches across the city for weeks, and sadly, there's more closures in store. TxDOT has been working diligently to improve El Paso's major roadways to help alleviate some of the congestion issues seen day after day. Anyone who...
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
KTSM

Man dies after motorcycle crash in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, the driver involved in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning has been identified to be 28-year-old Diego Chavez. The accident has now been ruled as fatal. This is the first traffic fatality in the El Paso County for the 2023 year. The EPCSO initially investigated […]
US105

Where’s The Best Place For New Or Different Wines In El Paso?

There are a zillion places to grab a bottle of vino in El Paso, here's where you can find the largest selections and price ranges. A Wine And Chocolate Affair is next month, February 2nd at the Epic Railyard Event Center, 2201 E. Mills. It's the perfect place to take that special wine and/or chocolate lover in your life for a nice and inexpensive evening out.
Washington Examiner

Border Patrol agent shot ahead of Biden border visit to El Paso

A Border Patrol agent assigned to its El Paso region was shot Thursday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson. The unnamed federal agent is in stable condition and had been wearing body armor at the time...
KVIA

El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton

EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown

In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
KVIA ABC-7

Snowfall in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans woke up to snowfall Monday morning. A thin blanket of snow dusted areas on the West side. The post Snowfall in West El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

Immunize El Paso speaks on the new Omicron subvariant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso says the new XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is proving to be more contagious but there is no indication this variant causes more severe illness than any other omicron variant. XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40% of confirmed U.S. covid cases. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 is more contagious than prior […]
KTSM

El Paso City Council votes 4-3 to scrap Downtown arena in Duranguito

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After hearing public comment for nearly four hours Tuesday, the City Council voted 4-3 not to build the controversial Downtown arena or multipurpose center in the Duranguito neighborhood and instead build it elsewhere in the Downtown footprint. The City Council opened the new year by revisiting the decade-old debate over the […]
KFOX 14

Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
