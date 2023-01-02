Advancing the use of AI to understand the whole of a disease can reveal drug development insights that lead to drug discovery breakthroughs. Scientists and researchers have made remarkable breakthroughs in basic science to better understand the complex pathology of many diseases today. Some of that progress is through utilizing technology to uncover new insights, and some of the progress is through the incalculable capacity of the human mind to analyze problems and find solutions. With all that knowledge and all the effort put in, however, human biology and disease pathology continue to be surprising. Every day researchers continue to make profound discoveries in basic science that create new possibilities in fighting disease.

