Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
pharmtech.com
Managing water systems with AI and proactive service
Learn how the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and proactive service helps resolve potential production problems before they occur. This ensures reliable water quality, maximizes uptime, and improves overall production costs.
pharmtech.com
Merck Licenses Kelun-Biotech ADC’s in Deal Worth $9.3 Billion
Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, will pay Kelun-Biotech up to $9l3 billion for seven early-stage oncology treatments. Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and Kelun-Biotech, a China-based clinical-stage biotechnology company that is a holding subsidiary of Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, recently announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement. Under the agreement, worth up to approximately $9.3 billion, companies will work together to develop seven investigational preclinical antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer.
pharmtech.com
PK/PD Studies Prove Critical for mAb Development
PK/PD studies are a crucial tool in the successful development of biologics. An understanding of the pharmacokinetics (PK) of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) is important so that potential patient responses to treatment can be predicted. Both PK and pharmacodynamic (PD) studies are necessary in the development of a new mAb drug candidate.
pharmtech.com
Technology as a New Evolution in Fighting Disease
Advancing the use of AI to understand the whole of a disease can reveal drug development insights that lead to drug discovery breakthroughs. Scientists and researchers have made remarkable breakthroughs in basic science to better understand the complex pathology of many diseases today. Some of that progress is through utilizing technology to uncover new insights, and some of the progress is through the incalculable capacity of the human mind to analyze problems and find solutions. With all that knowledge and all the effort put in, however, human biology and disease pathology continue to be surprising. Every day researchers continue to make profound discoveries in basic science that create new possibilities in fighting disease.
Comments / 0