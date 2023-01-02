ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

33andfree

New Beautiful Free Camping Spots

This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon Zoo receives $2M to 'climate proof' condor breeding facility

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thanks to the year-end omnibus bill signed by President Biden, the Oregon Zoo will receive 2 million dollars to help with the continued conservation efforts of the California Condor. Officials with the Oregon Zoo say the funds will help ‘climate proof’ the second-largest condor breeding facility in the country.
OREGON STATE
matadornetwork.com

Abiqua Falls Is a Secret Waterfall Hidden Deep in the Oregon Forest

To experience quintessential Pacific Northwest scenery – evergreen forests, mossy rocks, wild ferns growing in every direction – a hike to Abiqua Falls in Oregon should be on your travel bucket list. What draws people to Abiqua Falls is one stand out feature: The basalt amphitheater over which...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Lady Is Featured By A Local Filmmaker

Local Filmmaker: The incredible life story of Charity Woodrum, a young lady from a remote area in Oregon who overcame tragedy in order to pursue a career in astrophysics, is the subject of a recently released documentary film titled “Space, Hope, and Charity.”. Oregon Lady Is Featured By A...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship

EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
EUGENE, OR
Smithonian

Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon

On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

10 Pacific Northwest travel ideas for 2023: Peak Northwest podcast

Making your travel plans for 2023? Need a little inspiration? We can help with that. On this week’s episode of Peak Northwest, we dive into the latest Northwest Travel Guide and pull out 10 great ideas for the year ahead. From outdoor adventures on mountain trails to relaxing hot...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Local filmmaker highlights Oregon woman

The subject of the film has overcome many obstacles on her lifelong journey. She's now a Ph.D candidate in Astrophysics at the University of Arizona. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Coastwide recreational ocean and bay crabbing reopened

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW reopens all recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) along the entire Oregon coast. Two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold. Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting also remain open along the entire Oregon coast. However, razor clamming is still closed coastwide. ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area...
OREGON STATE
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
kpic

ODE instructs schools on how to support gender expansive students

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) published a document that provides instructions for Oregon schools on how best to support gender expansive students. The ODE states that the new "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools" document, released this week, is intended to make school a safe, inclusive place for all students - not just gender expansive students, and the guidance will help educators and families do that.
OREGON STATE

