PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman. Family members of Kristin Smith, who sometimes uses the last name Reedus, are concerned because they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her near Mall 205 in Portland, and she hasn’t checked in with them.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO