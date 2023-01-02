Read full article on original website
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
comicon.com
Don’t Let The Wrong One In: Previewing ‘Little Monsters’ #9
“As the vampires continue to discover startling secrets about the Elders’ actions in the past, the deadly fallout continues in their present. Will the vampires burn everything to the ground now that they know the truth? And who is going to save Ray from his human captors?”. Little Monsters...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of Ultraseven’ #5
“The last hopes of Earth have their hands at each other’s throats. Can anything pull them back from the edge—and even if they can, where could they go from here with the world turned against them? Decades-old questions are answered, oaths are broken and a new movement is forged—as THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN concludes!”
comicon.com
Commentary: Movies And TV Are Better For Marvel Than Comics
Ever since there have been comic book adaptations of superheroes, fans have debated what types of stories are best. While movies and television shows are undeniably entertaining to watch, purist fans tend to favor the comics from which those stories are based. It makes sense. These iconic and classic superheroes have been around for decades in that format. Their adaptations are few and far between in comparison to the mountain worth of comics that have been put out. Nevertheless, seeing aging actors portray these characters on the screen comes with an added benefit of realism that cannot be said about seeing them on a page.
comicon.com
Troubled By Nightmares: Previewing ‘Gold Goblin’ #3
As if fighting Chasm wasn’t enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins. That’s right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘The Steel Claw: The Cold Trail’ – More From One Of The Strangest British Heroes
Coming soon, more from the hero who needs to electrocute himself to use his powers… ah, the brilliant weirdness of classic Brit comics…. Yes, Louis Crandell is The Steel Claw, the perfect embodiment of all that was so magnificently strange about Brit comics of old. First of all, the...
comicon.com
Previewing Titan Comics’ ‘Blade Runner 2039’ #2
A figure from Ash’s distant past drags the disgraced and battle-weary ex-Blade Runner back into action. Blade Runner 2039 #2 is out Wednesday January 11th, 2023 from Titan Comics.
comicon.com
Magic Wish Gone Terribly Wrong In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #3, the next issue of their mysterious new series from writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. Ted is behind bars at the police station after his wrongful arrest, but he’s unfortunately far from...
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: Best Animated Series Of 2022
Despite the turbulence of corporate mergers, mass layoffs, content deletion, and snarky Oscars comments, this was still arguably one of the strongest years in animated storytelling. This list includes several animated TV shows that will no doubt become classics. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal follows a caveman and...
comicon.com
Preview: Reflecting On Horrors Left Behind In ‘The Collector– Unit 731’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Collector: Unit 731 TPB, out tomorrow from co-writer Rod Monteiro, co-writer/artist Will Conrad, and colorist Marco Lesko. ‘A man can go by many names, and when someone has been around as long as Michael, he can gain more than just a few aliases. Now he’s Michael Smith, but back in the 1940s he went by James. When the obituary for John, who Michael met during WWII, comes up in the paper, Michael finds himself reflecting on a lifetime he left behind–and the horrors and experimentation he, John, and others, endured at the infamous Manchuria-based Japanese facility known as Unit 731.’
comicon.com
Multiverse Of Few Possibilities: Reviewing ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol 8: Empire Of The Spider’
‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ goes far too deep into the multiverse for an alternate future story before bringing it all to an end with a more hopeful story centered around Miles’s spot in the Marvel Universe. It’s not enough to make up for almost a year of stories that pulled from some of the worst aspects of how Marvel views Miles, but it’s at least a solid way to bring an end to a title that started with such a bright promise.
comicon.com
A Truly Dynamic Duo: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #3
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #3 taps into some classic sort of energy while tackling the latest story to focus on the various allies and foes of the Splinter Clan as their worlds change greatly during the Rat King’s game. A painful but also beautiful story about found family and the lengths we sometimes have to go to in order to find that place or that person that we can call home.
comicon.com
A Question Of Faith – Previewing ‘Spawn: Unwanted Violence’ #2
“MINISERIES PREMIERE – Information can be one of the most valuable resources in the world. It can also be one of the most difficult to obtain. Luckily for Spawn, he has the FREAK. The Freak is a master of getting what he needs out of a subject. But as the Freak works at extracting the whereabouts of “File F,” Al witnesses an act of senseless VIOLENCE-one that he can’t ignore.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘The EC Archives– Weird Fantasy Volume’ 1 TPB From Dark Horse
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The EC Archives: Weird Fantasy Volume 1 TPB, out tomorrow from writers Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein, Harry Harrison, Gardner Fox, Harvey Kurtzman, and Wally Wood, artists Al Feldstein, Harry Harrison, Harvey Kurtzman, Jack Kamen, and Wally Wood, and colorists Marie Severin and Carlos Badillia.
comicon.com
No One Dies Today In ‘Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker’ #3 Preview
“With the life of her brother at stake and a Worldbreaker determined never to break the world again, our young heroine must reassess everything she knows in a time of reversals and revelations. The origin of the Haarg! The true motivations of the High Priestess! The return of the man of stone! The deliverance of Jen! What will our heroine discover, and who will join her for the final battle?”
comicon.com
The End Of The Spider-Verse Rages On In ‘Spider-Man’ #4 Preview
“The End of the Spider-Verse” rages on! Yes, that really happened last issue. The tremors will be felt until it all ends. That’s truly all we can say until you read #3.”. Spider-Man #4 is out Tuesday 4th January from Marvel.
comicon.com
Preview: Brandon Easton And Hendry Prasetya’s ‘Kamen Rider: Zero-One’ #2
“NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he’s saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…”
comicon.com
The Living Dead Cause Chaos in Your First Look At ‘Grim’ #7
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Grim #7, the next issue in their series from writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Flaviano, colorist Rico Renzi, and letterer Tom Napolitano. As the highly anticipated second arc continues, Jess’s means of moving between the world of the living and the realm of...
