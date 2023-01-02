Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 20:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Arkansas and Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 05/20/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Red River, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Red River; Webster The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayous in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Bienville, Webster, Red River and Bossier Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 142.5 feet, Expect some minor flooding of low area camps, however, all access roadways will remain open. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the pool stage was 141.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood pool stage Monday morning and continue rising to 142.5 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 142.6 feet on 04/06/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
