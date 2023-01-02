ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit College men's basketball falls to Judson in final minutes

By By JIMMY OSWALD Staff Writer
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

BELOIT—Beloit College men’s basketball head coach Josh Hinz said that he hopes that the ending of his team’s game against Judson is a learning experience for his squad.

With a flurry of tough Midwest Conference games right around the corner, those lessons will need to be grasped sooner rather than later.

The Buccaneers fell 72-66 to the Eagles Saturday afternoon at Flood Arena.

The two were tied at 62 with just over two minutes to go when Judson took over the game. Jack Keller hit a layup, Thomas Dontai sank a free throw and Anterrious Rhyan knocked down a shot to give the Eagles a comfortable 69-62 lead with just one minute left.

“We got beat a couple times in transition on made baskets,” Hinz said. “We just didn't communicate well enough and that let them creep right back in there. We had a couple of breakdowns in terms of how we defended certain actions down the stretch.”

Meanwhile, Beloit’s offense couldn’t seem to find its shot, only scoring four points in the final two minutes as Judson ran away with it.

“We’ve had a few of these games where it’s neck and neck down the stretch,” Hinz said. “And you have to learn how to come out on top.”

The Bucs were aggressive out of the gate, junior Azeez Ganiyu put up seven points as they jumped out to an 11-4 lead.

“Before the game, we had a talk with coach,” Ganiyu said. “We’re like ‘We have to lock in.’ We knew coming into this game, we had to punch them in the mouth from the get go.”

But the Eagles slowly worked their way back into the game, coming back to tie it at 18. From then on, the two teams stayed close until the very end.

“Today was a real good energy boost for us,” Ganiyu said. “Everything was flowing. We were doing well offensively. It was a close game, so every point matters. Every mistake matters.”

A three-pointer by Clayton Jenny made it 28-all after the first half with Ganiyu leading Beloit with 11 points at halftime.

“Azeez is a phenomenal teammate,” Hinz said. “And he works his tail off day in and day out. It sets a really good example for everybody. Credit to him, he's really worked himself into a really good player that teams have to focus on.”

The Bucs jumped to a 36-32 lead to start the second half, but Judson tied it back up at 42. The matchup featured 11 lead changes as the two played very even in the second half.

Beloit built a 57-52 lead with about five minutes left but the two teams were soon tied at 60 once again.

Ganiyu finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Junior Michael Myles was the only other double-digit scorer with 11 points.

The Eagles shot 51 percent on the day, including 61.9 percent from the field in the second half, and the Bucs were beaten 32-15 on defensive rebounds.

“It’s been our Achilles’ heel the last couple of games,” Hinz said about the team’s work on the boards. “On a lot of those 50/50 balls, we're actually getting to the ball at about the same time as the other team. We just have to be stronger and rip that thing down.”

Friday’s game: ROCKFORD 75, BELOIT 64: The Bucs held a 49-48 lead halfway through the second half, but some defensive struggles down the stretch allowed the Regents to surge ahead for a solid victory.

It was a close game throughout the first half, and it was 19-all with about 10 minutes left when Rockford went on an 8-1 run to take the lead. Sophomore Semaj Roy scored four points to pull Belot within four, and the Regents five point lead into halftime.

Three-pointers from Ganiyu and Roy helped give the Bucs the lead, but three straight treys from the Regents gave them the lead for good as they outscored Beloit 27-15 the rest of the way.

Roy led the team with 18 points and four rebounds while Ganiyu had 17.

Rockford shot 49.1 percent from the field and outrebounded Beloit 40-27.

SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE

JUDSON 72, BELOIT COLLEGE 66

Judson……28 44—72

Beloit………28 38—66

JUDSON (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Burd 7-14 6-7 20, Keller 6-12 1-1 15, Donati 4-6 5-6 13, Rhyan 4-10 4-6 12, Spires 2-4 0-0 5, Price 1-3 1-2 3, Gould 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Stewart 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 26-51 17-24 72.

BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Ganiyu 8-20 6-8 23, Myles 5-11 0-0 11, Rusch 2-9 4-4 9, Scuefield 3-5 0-0 6, Nixon 1-2 3-4 5, Jenny 1-8 0-0 3, Lottig 1-4 0-0 3, Roy 1-5 0-0 2, Coombs 1-2 0-0 2, Friedrich 0-1 1-2 1, Anderson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 23-67 15-20 66.

3-pt. Goals—Judson 3-11 (Keller 2-4, Spires 1-1, Rhyan 0-3, Burd 0-2, Price 0-1), BC 5-19 (Jenny 1-5, Rusch 1-4, Ganiyu 1-3, Myles 1-3, Lottig 1-3, Roy 0-1). Fouled out—None. Total fouls—Judson 20, BC 21. Rebounds—Judson 43 (Donati 12), BC 30 (Ganiyu 6). Turnovers—Judson 21, BC 10. Assists—Judson 12 (Burd 4), BC 8 (Scuefield, Myles, Anderson 2).

FRIDAY’S BOXSCORE

ROCKFORD 75, BELOIT COLLEGE 64

RU………39 36—75

BC………34 30—64

ROCKFORD (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Fernandez 6-13 4-4 19, Burnell 6-8 2-2 16, Eugene 3-7 5-6 11, Swanson 4-8 1-3 9, Centers 2-6 0-0 6, Singleton 2-5 0-0 6, Franklin 2-4 0-0 4, Lacey 1-2 2-3 4. Totals: 26-53 14-18 75.

BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Roy 6-9 4-6 18, Ganiyu 4-9 8-8 17, Rusch 3-11 3-4 9, Lottig 1-2 3-3 6, Jenny 2-5 0-0 5, Scuefield 2-7 0-0 4, Friedrich 1-2 1-4 3, Nixon 1-3 0-0 2, Myles 0-8 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 20-58 19-25 64.

3-pt. Goals—RC 9-17 (Fernandez 3-5, Centers 2-4, Burnell 2-3, Singleton 2-3, Eugene 0-2). BC 5-21 (Roy 2-2, Jenny 1-4, Ganiyu 1-2, Lottig 1-2, Myles 0-4, Rusch 0-3, Nixon 0-2, Scuefield 0-1, Anderson 0-1).. Fouled out—Swanson. Total fouls—RC 22, BC 17. Rebounds—RC 40 (Fernandez 10), BC 27 (Roy, Scuefield, Ganiyu 4). Turnovers—RC 19, BC 12. Assists—RC 15 (Fernandez, Swanson 3), BC 13 (Jenny 4).

Beloit, WI
