Twyla Jane Fritz | 1953-2022
Memorial services for Twyla J. Fritz, 69 of Mobridge will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Family Worship Center, Mobridge, with Pastor Gary Street officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Mobridge under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Twyla passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.
Stanley and Hughes County officials sworn in
Elected and reelected Hughes and Stanley County officials took their oaths of office yesterday (Jan. 3, 2023) during their respective meetings. Dana Iversen was elected Stanley County Commission Chair and Sonny Harrowa was elected Vice Chair. In Hughes County, those taking the oath of office were:. Commissioner Rob Fines. Commissioner...
