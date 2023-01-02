Memorial services for Twyla J. Fritz, 69 of Mobridge will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Family Worship Center, Mobridge, with Pastor Gary Street officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Mobridge under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Twyla passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.

MOBRIDGE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO