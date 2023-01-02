Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects
The Houston Texans will have a franchise-altering decision to make if they secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft in Week 18. Houston will get to choose between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans need to...
NFL Players and Coaches Under the Most Pressure in Week 18
In the NFL, pressure is a constant. For every player and coach. Those who don't perform will be replaced by ones who do. Head coaches who don't win don't stay head coaches for long. The ramifications of that pressure make (or cost) players millions of dollars every season. But for...
NFL Teams That Should Be All-In on Will Anderson Jr. After 2023 Draft Declaration
As the 2022 NFL regular season draws to a close, several team decision-makers have already turned their attention to the 2023 draft. One of this year's top prospects, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., declared his intentions to turn pro Monday. While quarterbacks such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's...
Troy Vincent: 'Everything is Being Considered' by NFL for Bills vs. Bengals Game
The NFL is keeping all options on the table regarding the Buffalo Bills' final two games of the regular season and the playoff schedule. Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, told reporters on Wednesday "everything is being considered" regarding the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended.
The Biggest 'What Ifs?' of the 2022 College Football Season
As much as we like to believe the opposite, one play is never entirely responsible for any result in college football. But there are particular moments that seemingly define the season. What if that turnover doesn't happen? Or the field goal is made, or the defense comes up with a...
2023 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets amid Rumors
With the 2022 NFL season winding down, several franchises are already looking ahead to 2023. April's draft is expected to be loaded with high-end prospects, and several big-name free agents are slated to hit the open market before then. The 2023 edition of free agency, slated to kick off on...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney Headline 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists
Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney are among the 15 modern-era players who are one step closer to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 15 modern-era finalists for the class of 2023 were announced Wednesday and chosen from the...
Joe Burrow: 'No One Wanted to Continue' Bills vs. Bengals After Damar Hamlin Collapse
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said neither his team nor the Buffalo Bills had any interest in continuing Monday's game after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed following his tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. "We tried to do all we could," Burrow told reporters. "Give as...
6 NFL Playoff Contenders with Best 2023 NFL Draft Outlooks
Late in every season, fans begin to think about the next NFL draft. Losses don't always sting as much because an improvement in the first-round order is at stake. Some playoff contenders have the best of both worlds, though. Thanks to previous trades, each of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks...
Davante Adams 'Absolutely' Wants to Return to Raiders Despite Derek Carr Benching
Wide receiver Davante Adams plans on being with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 even if quarterback Derek Carr is elsewhere. "Absolutely," he told reporters when asked if he wants to be on the Raiders next season. Adams explained getting the chance to play with his friend and college teammate...
Report: Bobby Petrino Nearing Texas A&M Contract to Join Jimbo Fisher's Staff as OC
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher is hiring UNLV offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino as the Aggies' offensive coordinator and play-caller, per ESPN's Chris Low. Petrino spent the past three seasons as the head coach of Missouri State, a Division I-FCS program. The Bears went 18-15 under Petrino and made the NCAA tournament in 2020 and 2021.
Predicting NFL Teams That Will Be Most Active in Trade Talks During 2023 Offseason
The NFL postseason has yet to be played, so for 14 teams, the season is far from over. It's not time to worry about 2023 just yet. It might be in a week or so. Hopefully, it won't be for a month or so. However, for the other 18 teams...
Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement
There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
Tee Higgins: 'I'm in a Good Place' After Bills vs. Bengals Postponement
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke with reporters for the first time Thursday since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during their Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game. Joe Danneman @FOX19Joe. "I'm in a good place right now."<br><br>Tee Higgins' first public comments since...
Potential Bengals vs. Ravens Wild Card Game Location Could Be Determined by Coin Flip
If the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, AFC North rivals, are scheduled to play against on another in the AFC Wild Card Round, the potential location of that game could be determined by a coin flip, the NFL announced Thursday. The league's proposal reads:. "If Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in Week...
Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume, AFC Title Game Could Take Place at Neutral Site
The NFL has ruled that Monday's Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game, which was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a first-quarter hit, will be ruled a no-contest. The game carried significant AFC postseason seeding implications, and the NFL has released a memo (h/t ESPN's...
Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era. After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Reportedly Facing NCAA Probe over Alleged Infractions
The NCAA has been investigating Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. Per Auerbach and Austin Meek, the NCAA may be looking into one of Michigan's analysts coaching players as well as text messages in violation of the rules. The program self-reported the allegation of improper coaching.
