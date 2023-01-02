ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects

The Houston Texans will have a franchise-altering decision to make if they secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft in Week 18. Houston will get to choose between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans need to...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Players and Coaches Under the Most Pressure in Week 18

In the NFL, pressure is a constant. For every player and coach. Those who don't perform will be replaced by ones who do. Head coaches who don't win don't stay head coaches for long. The ramifications of that pressure make (or cost) players millions of dollars every season. But for...
DETROIT, MI
Troy Vincent: 'Everything is Being Considered' by NFL for Bills vs. Bengals Game

The NFL is keeping all options on the table regarding the Buffalo Bills' final two games of the regular season and the playoff schedule. Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, told reporters on Wednesday "everything is being considered" regarding the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended.
The Biggest 'What Ifs?' of the 2022 College Football Season

As much as we like to believe the opposite, one play is never entirely responsible for any result in college football. But there are particular moments that seemingly define the season. What if that turnover doesn't happen? Or the field goal is made, or the defense comes up with a...
GEORGIA STATE
2023 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets amid Rumors

With the 2022 NFL season winding down, several franchises are already looking ahead to 2023. April's draft is expected to be loaded with high-end prospects, and several big-name free agents are slated to hit the open market before then. The 2023 edition of free agency, slated to kick off on...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
6 NFL Playoff Contenders with Best 2023 NFL Draft Outlooks

Late in every season, fans begin to think about the next NFL draft. Losses don't always sting as much because an improvement in the first-round order is at stake. Some playoff contenders have the best of both worlds, though. Thanks to previous trades, each of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks...
Davante Adams 'Absolutely' Wants to Return to Raiders Despite Derek Carr Benching

Wide receiver Davante Adams plans on being with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 even if quarterback Derek Carr is elsewhere. "Absolutely," he told reporters when asked if he wants to be on the Raiders next season. Adams explained getting the chance to play with his friend and college teammate...
Report: Bobby Petrino Nearing Texas A&M Contract to Join Jimbo Fisher's Staff as OC

Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher is hiring UNLV offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino as the Aggies' offensive coordinator and play-caller, per ESPN's Chris Low. Petrino spent the past three seasons as the head coach of Missouri State, a Division I-FCS program. The Bears went 18-15 under Petrino and made the NCAA tournament in 2020 and 2021.
Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement

There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tee Higgins: 'I'm in a Good Place' After Bills vs. Bengals Postponement

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke with reporters for the first time Thursday since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during their Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game. Joe Danneman @FOX19Joe. "I'm in a good place right now."<br><br>Tee Higgins' first public comments since...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era. After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Reportedly Facing NCAA Probe over Alleged Infractions

The NCAA has been investigating Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. Per Auerbach and Austin Meek, the NCAA may be looking into one of Michigan's analysts coaching players as well as text messages in violation of the rules. The program self-reported the allegation of improper coaching.
ANN ARBOR, MI

