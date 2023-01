BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had a school-record 28 rebounds and 26 points as No. 7 LSU matched its best start to a season with its 15th straight win, beating Texas A&M 74-34. The unbeaten Tigers (15-0, 3-0 SEC) joined the 2002-03 team with a 15-win start. Reese, who missing her first four shots and went on to shoot 8 for 15 from the field, eclipsed the rebounding mark of 27 set twice by Maree Jackson in 1977 and 1978. Texas A&M (5-8, 0-3 SEC), which lost its fourth straight, was led by Sydney Bowles’ 11 points. Forward Aaliyah Petty and guard Emily Kindred each added seven points.

