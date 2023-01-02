Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through
WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly Tries To Look At Being WWE Producer Through The Eyes Of Fans
Years after retiring from being a full-time wrestler, WWE hired Hall Of Famer Molly Holly as a producer for the company. During the Highspots Sign-it-Live stream, Holly talked about her work as a producer and how she tries to approach the job:. “So I do look at it (role as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Says He Is Proud Of Impact Wrestling’s Success Despite Rocky Relationship
On the latest “Talk is Jericho” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett opened up about his back-and-forth relationship with Impact Wrestling to reveal that he is proud of the success the company has achieved following his departure. In 2002, Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More
You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Two Huge Title Matches For NXT Vengeance Day
Coming out of this week’s New Year’s Evil themed episode of NXT, WWE has announced two huge title matches for the upcoming NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event. Bron Breakker retained the WWE NXT Title after defeating Grayson Waller by countout as the ropes broke during the match, causing Waller to spill to the outside. Shawn Michaels later announced that a rematch will take place at Vengeance Day inside a steel cage.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Talks About Keeping His Impact Wrestling Return A Surprise
Bully Ray recently took part in an interview with Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Ray discussed how his return to Impact Wrestling came together and how he kept it a secret. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Anthony Bowens Comments On Working With Jeff Jarrett, More
Screenrant recently caught up with one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed – Anthony Bowens. During the interview, Bowens talked about the creativity of himself and Max Caster, their feud with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Konnan Discusses Dragon Lee’s Decision To Join WWE
Last month, Dragon Lee announced his decision to join WWE at AAA Noche De Campeones. It’s been reported that Lee will start training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL this month. The company hopes he can be their next big Mexican star and be on the main roster by next year.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – Episode 97
The following are the results from episode 96 of AEW Dark: Elevation, which aired on January 9, 2022. The Kingdom (w/Maria Kanellis Bennett) def. The Bollywood Boyz. 6-Man Tag Team Match: The House Of Black (w/Julia Hart) def. Ariya Daivari & The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) Powerhouse Hobbs...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers Calls Himself A “Vince McMahon Guy,” Talks Re-Signing With Impact Wrestling
Brian Myers recently signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling, having joined the promotion back in 2015. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Myers discussed a potential return to WWE at some point down the road, despite being unceremoniously released from his contract as part of WWE’s budget cuts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Celebrates AEW’s Four-Year Anniversary
Tony Khan, the President of All Elite Wrestling, celebrated the company’s fourth anniversary on Twitter yesterday and promoted tonight’s Los Angeles edition of AEW Dynamite. Just over four years ago, on January 8, 2019, AEW was introduced at a press conference. On May 25, 2019, Double or Nothing...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Announces Cards For The ‘New Beginning’ Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full cards for the three combined ‘New Beginning’ shows in Nagoya and Sapporo. The January 22nd Nagoya show will see King of Pro Wrestling Champion Shingo Takagi defend against Great-O-Khan. Here’s the full lineup:. King of Pro Wrestling Champion Shingo...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Schedule On AXS TV Announced
On Wednesday, AXS TV announced its broadcast schedule for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, starting on January 12 and running through January 26. You can check out the official announcement below:. WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 FEATURES THE RETURN OF KENNY OMEGA WHEN AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING PREMIERES THURSDAY, JANUARY 12.
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/9/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Seth Rollins/Austin Theory promo: Jason Jordan. – Candice LeRae vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. – Dolph Ziggler vs. Solo...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Admits He’s The One Who Fired Bobby Lashley From TNA
During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on his expectations when TNA announced it was moving to Mondays in 2010, the time he fired Bobby Lashley, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the expectations going into...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Explains Why The Young Bucks Are On His Tag Team Mt. Rushmore
AEW wrestler Dax Harwood recently took to his podcast, “FTR,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Harwood talked about plans for FTR vs. The Young Bucks at All Out, The Young Bucks being on his Mount Rushmore of tag teams, and more. You can check...
Comments / 0