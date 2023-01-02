ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Yesenia Sanchez to be sworn in as Alameda Co. Sheriff; Pamela Price taking over as DA

OAKLAND -- Alameda County's new sheriff and new district attorney will be sworn in in separate ceremonies Tuesday in Oakland. Sheriff-elect Yesenia Sanchez will be sworn in at 3 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center at 1547 Lakeside Drive while Pamela Price will be sworn in as Alameda County District Attorney at 5 p.m. at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse at 1225 Fallon St. Sanchez replaces longtime Sheriff Gregory Ahern, who has been sheriff since 2007. He served in the sheriff's office for more than 33 years. Sanchez has served in the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for 24...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alameda County's First Black District Attorney Gets to Work

Pamela Price, Alameda County's first Black district attorney, officially started work Tuesday. In her first day on the job, Price talked about some of the big goals she has in mind. "That we are able to deal with our mental health crisis, that we are able to provide alternatives to...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
beyondchron.org

Why San Francisco Must Appeal Misguided Homeless Ruling

Should San Francisco allow people who reject shelter to pitch tents in residential neighborhoods? Does solving homelessness mandate a constitutional right to camp?. U.S. Magistrate Donna Ryu’s December 23, 2022 order says precisely that. In a case brought by seven unhoused individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness against the City and County of San Francisco, Ryu’s preliminary injunction prevents the city from clearing encampments even if shelter is offered to all campers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo City Council says goodbye to three members

VALLEJO – Three members of the Vallejo City Council gave emotional goodbyes on Tuesday as they stepped aside to make way for three new members. Hakeem Brown, Katy Miessner and Pippin Dew were each presented with a resolution honoring their service to the council during Tuesday’s meeting. Dew and Miessner were both termed out of office after being first elected to the council in 2013. Brown, who was elected in 2018, decided against a second term after losing his bid for mayor amid revelations of his criminal history of domestic violence.
VALLEJO, CA
beyondchron.org

San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

First Latina and woman sworn in as Alameda County sheriff

OAKLAND, Calif. - It was a historic moment Tuesday as Yesenia Sanchez was sworn in as Alameda County sheriff. Sanchez, a 25-year veteran of the sheriff's office, is the first woman and Latina to fill the role. Though short in stature - Sanchez whipped out a stepstool before addressing a...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Oakland NAACP Demands Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race

The Oakland NAACP is demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This comes on the heels of the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’...
CBS San Francisco

COVID-positive inmate dies in his cell at Martinez Detention Facility

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday. The inmate, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said. Officials said he had been screened by County Health Services and cleared for incarceration by medical staff. On Tuesday at approximately 1:22 p.m., deputies conducted a room check and observed "no movement" from the man. Life-saving measures were reportedly undertaken but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious, the sheriff claims. Both the sheriff and the District Attorney's Office are investigating his death. The man was arrested in Antioch on Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery, the sheriff said. 
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police

BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
BERKELEY, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors

In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Inmate on the run from Santa Rosa jail

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate of the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa has escaped, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office identified the inmate as John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma. At 8:40 a.m., he ran from the loading dock of the jail located at 2777 Ventura Avenue, officials say. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

