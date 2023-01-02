Read full article on original website
Yesenia Sanchez to be sworn in as Alameda Co. Sheriff; Pamela Price taking over as DA
OAKLAND -- Alameda County's new sheriff and new district attorney will be sworn in in separate ceremonies Tuesday in Oakland. Sheriff-elect Yesenia Sanchez will be sworn in at 3 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center at 1547 Lakeside Drive while Pamela Price will be sworn in as Alameda County District Attorney at 5 p.m. at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse at 1225 Fallon St. Sanchez replaces longtime Sheriff Gregory Ahern, who has been sheriff since 2007. He served in the sheriff's office for more than 33 years. Sanchez has served in the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for 24...
Blocking San Francisco's ‘sitting and sleeping laws' defies logic, city attorney says
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City Attorney David Chiu filed a motion Tuesday seeking clarification on a judge's order that barred San Francisco from enforcing “sitting, lying, and sleeping laws” against unsheltered people. Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling was made on December 23 in response to a lawsuit, Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San […]
calmatters.network
Newsom, Santa Clara County issue emergency declarations due to storm
State officials declared a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of a two-day storm that’s expected to douse much of Northern California. Santa Clara County also issued a local emergency declaration due to storm conditions and risks to the public and property. The state of emergency proclamation, issued by...
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area
Alameda County's First Black District Attorney Gets to Work
Pamela Price, Alameda County's first Black district attorney, officially started work Tuesday. In her first day on the job, Price talked about some of the big goals she has in mind. "That we are able to deal with our mental health crisis, that we are able to provide alternatives to...
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
beyondchron.org
Why San Francisco Must Appeal Misguided Homeless Ruling
Should San Francisco allow people who reject shelter to pitch tents in residential neighborhoods? Does solving homelessness mandate a constitutional right to camp?. U.S. Magistrate Donna Ryu’s December 23, 2022 order says precisely that. In a case brought by seven unhoused individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness against the City and County of San Francisco, Ryu’s preliminary injunction prevents the city from clearing encampments even if shelter is offered to all campers.
SFist
Man Who Killed Nia Wilson Loses Appeal of Murder Conviction In 2018 BART Stabbing
John Lee Cowell appealed his first-degree murder conviction in the fatal 2018 stabbing of Nia Wilson at an Oakland BART station, but the First Appellate District of California did not buy his attorneys’ claims of an insanity defense. You may recall the 2018 killing of Nia Wilson at the...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council says goodbye to three members
VALLEJO – Three members of the Vallejo City Council gave emotional goodbyes on Tuesday as they stepped aside to make way for three new members. Hakeem Brown, Katy Miessner and Pippin Dew were each presented with a resolution honoring their service to the council during Tuesday’s meeting. Dew and Miessner were both termed out of office after being first elected to the council in 2013. Brown, who was elected in 2018, decided against a second term after losing his bid for mayor amid revelations of his criminal history of domestic violence.
calmatters.network
Case proceeds against San Jose man charged with killing young siblings in Sunol crash
The criminal case continues later this month against a San Jose man charged with allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he darted toward oncoming traffic on Highway 84 in Sunol and crashed into another car, killing a young brother and sister during Labor Day weekend 2021.
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
KTVU FOX 2
First Latina and woman sworn in as Alameda County sheriff
OAKLAND, Calif. - It was a historic moment Tuesday as Yesenia Sanchez was sworn in as Alameda County sheriff. Sanchez, a 25-year veteran of the sheriff's office, is the first woman and Latina to fill the role. Though short in stature - Sanchez whipped out a stepstool before addressing a...
californiaglobe.com
Oakland NAACP Demands Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race
The Oakland NAACP is demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This comes on the heels of the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’...
COVID-positive inmate dies in his cell at Martinez Detention Facility
MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday. The inmate, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said. Officials said he had been screened by County Health Services and cleared for incarceration by medical staff. On Tuesday at approximately 1:22 p.m., deputies conducted a room check and observed "no movement" from the man. Life-saving measures were reportedly undertaken but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious, the sheriff claims. Both the sheriff and the District Attorney's Office are investigating his death. The man was arrested in Antioch on Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery, the sheriff said.
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla faces employee discrimination claims at Fremont factory
Big changes could be coming to the Tesla plant in Fremont after accusations of discrimination. A state appeals court ruled the company acknowledge a climate of discrimination and take actions to end it.
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
Inmate on the run from Santa Rosa jail
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate of the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa has escaped, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office identified the inmate as John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma. At 8:40 a.m., he ran from the loading dock of the jail located at 2777 Ventura Avenue, officials say. […]
