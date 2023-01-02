As Mary Brayton filled sandbags on Wednesday morning to protect her Chaucer Street home against the approaching storm, she was brought right back to the winter of 1998. In early February of that year, the San Francisquito Creek overflowed so severely that more than 1,000 houses flooded and 500 people were forced to evacuate. Brayton has lived in her home near the creek for four decades and remembers waking up in the middle of the night nearly a quarter century ago to an emergency alarm going off. At first when she looked outside, she didn’t realize what was happening.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO