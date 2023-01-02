Read full article on original website
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
Gilroy Dispatch
County issues evacuation warnings near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin
Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy. Just before 11pm, the county urged...
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone
Entire roads have been washed away, and two people have died.
calmatters.network
Newsom, Santa Clara County issue emergency declarations due to storm
State officials declared a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of a two-day storm that’s expected to douse much of Northern California. Santa Clara County also issued a local emergency declaration due to storm conditions and risks to the public and property. The state of emergency proclamation, issued by...
KDRV
Lawsuit filed against Klamath River dam removal project
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A board member of the Siskiyou County Water Users Association has filed a lawsuit against the secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. The lawsuit claims the secretary is illegally using taxpayer money to fund the historic dam removal project. "The secretary of natural resources...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fallen Tree Kills One in Santa Cruz
One person was killed in a fallen tree incident in Santa Cruz on the afternoon of December 31, 2022. According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Field State Beach. State Parks officials said the unidentified man was a 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident.
santaclaranews.org
Another Major Storm Expected Today, Valley Water Identifies Problem Areas and Offers Free Sandbags
Another atmospheric river will drench the Bay Area today. Santa Clara Valley Water District listed the following “hot spots” as areas that could flood:. Uvas Creek, with potential flooding of Highway 101 in Gilroy. San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto. Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue in San Jose.
NBC Los Angeles
Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought
California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
calmatters.network
Palo Alto residents urged to prepare properties now ahead of rapidly approaching storm
As a significant storm with heavy rain and wind heads to the region on Wednesday and Thursday, Palo Alto officials are urging residents to take precautions and prepare for downed power lines, fallen tree limbs and possible flooding. The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm on Wednesday, with...
abc10.com
Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
calmatters.network
As storm advances, locals work to protect their homes
As Mary Brayton filled sandbags on Wednesday morning to protect her Chaucer Street home against the approaching storm, she was brought right back to the winter of 1998. In early February of that year, the San Francisquito Creek overflowed so severely that more than 1,000 houses flooded and 500 people were forced to evacuate. Brayton has lived in her home near the creek for four decades and remembers waking up in the middle of the night nearly a quarter century ago to an emergency alarm going off. At first when she looked outside, she didn’t realize what was happening.
calmatters.network
State water officials 'cautiously optimistic' that atmospheric river could improve drought conditions
The Bay Area is under a flood watch as rains are expected to continue throughout Northern California on Wednesday and this weekend, just after a soggy end to 2022. State water officials at the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) say they are cautiously optimistic that this could replenish some of the state’s heavily depleted water reservoirs; but after four years of drought, heavy rains of this frequency and magnitude pose a threat to property, natural resources and human life.
Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California
At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.
gilroylife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
goldrushcam.com
Insurance Commissioner Lara Alerts Californians About Coverage for Floods and Mudslides Caused by Wildfires
Oak Fire in Mariposa County from the PG&E Miami Peak Live Camera on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 6:12 P.M. Issues Notice to insurance companies that damage is covered if caused by a wildfire. January 5, 2023 - LOS ANGELES — With powerful winter storms increasing the threat of mudslides,...
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Over the 24 hours ending at 7 p.m. Thursday, PG&E said it had restored power to more than 219,200 customers. The utility said it has mobilized more than 3,000 PG&E coworkers, contractors and mutual-aid personnel from Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric. Crews from Oregon, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Canada were also supporting response efforts.View PG&E's online outage map and search by a...
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
