Court docs: Man charged in fake gun deal that led to November shooting death
A Fort Wayne man is facing murder and robbery charges in connection to a fake gun deal that turned into a shooting death this past November.
Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to 2017 murders
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Dustin M. Neal, age 35, was arrested Tuesday and connected to the 2017 murders of Noele Trice and Bryan Lash. According to Fort Wayne Police, he is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, and two counts of robbery. The murders took place in the victim’s Weisser Park Ave home on June 10, 2017.
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County man is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. The crash happened north of Akron on Nov. 5, 2021. 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student Brelynna Felix was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was injured. In October,...
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
Fort Wayne Police: Despite rise in fentanyl use, Narcan is saving lives
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The National Drug Enforcement Agency seized 379 million fentanyl doses in 2022. Fort Wayne Police say the rise in fentanyl use correlates with the decline of heroin use, as it’s stronger and cheaper to produce than heroin. Allen County set a record for fatal...
Prosecutors drop all charges against man at heart of controversial Eaton police arrest
A dramatic police arrest that riled a small Delaware County town and raised red flags among legal experts has taken a major turn. Prosecutors have decided to drop all charges against Lanzell Williams, who was arrested in July 2020 after Eaton police forced entry into his family's apartment without a warrant and without announcing themselves.
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
