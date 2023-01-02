FRANKFORT — A proposal by nonprofits working to keep Kentuckians housed is almost touching for its modesty: $150 million as a downpayment on affordable housing seems like the least the legislature could do this session, considering both the enormity of the need and the state’s pandemic windfall. In Eastern Kentucky, flooded homes that were salvageable […] The post Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO