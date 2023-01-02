Read full article on original website
J-Lo
2d ago
I cannot stand Cameron. I can't even stand his smug smile. Beshear has my vote all day!
WLKY.com
3 more Republican Kentucky governor candidates officially file
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three more Republican candidates for governor filed their official paperwork in Frankfort on Thursday. The official filing is often an early campaign publicity event. Among those who filed Thursday was Kelly Craft, former President Donald Trump's United Nations ambassador. "I have been on my kitchen table...
Somerset mayor files for 2023 Ky. governor race
The Somerset native and mayor says his experience in the public and private sectors sets him apart from other republican candidates running for governor.
Eric Deters throws hat in the ring for Kentucky governor
He describes himself as a Republican with Libertarian and conservative views.
GOP Kentucky governor candidate sets fast fundraising pace
FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Kelly Craft set a fast pace for raising and spending campaign cash in late 2022, overtaking her Republican rivals in fundraising while pouring more than $1 million into her bid to become Kentucky's next governor, according to the latest campaign-finance reports. Her closest...
Washington Examiner
Kentucky loses distinction for education freedom after flawed court decision
Kentucky long has lagged in giving families access to education choice. However, that changed dramatically in 2021 when, in the wake of school shutdowns over COVID-19, Kentucky joined a wave of states expanding education opportunities by enacting the Education Opportunity Account program . Unfortunately, Kentucky children who stood to benefit...
Kentucky speaker says lawmakers should 'pump the breaks' during short session
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday to begin the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said he expects a busy first week for the state House of Representatives. Osborne told reporters House leaders anticipate passing three bills by Friday. House Bill 1, sponsored by state Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, would officially reduce Kentucky’s personal income tax to 4.5% from 5% for this year, and it would also cut the rate to 4% in 2024. ...
Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.
FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
kentuckytoday.com
Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals.
This article has been updated with new information. FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported raising $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the […] The post Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WLKY.com
President Biden highlights Brent Spence Bridge project during visit to Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden highlighted the Brent Spence Bridge project Wednesday, while standing in its shadow during a stop in northern Kentucky. The existing bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio, will undergo repairs, and a new companion bridge will be built to improve traffic flow. It's one of the biggest infrastructure projects of the new year, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by Biden last year.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/4
President Joe Biden visited northern Kentucky on Wednesday for the major investment announcement of more than $1.6 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Project. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country. Updated: 20 hours ago. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country. Former Bills...
WLKY.com
Decriminalize marijuana rally held at Kentucky Capitol as legislative session begins
FRANKFORT, Ky. — As the Kentucky legislative session began in Frankfort on Tuesday, there was a rally in favor of decriminalizing marijuana. It was organized by the "Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition." They brought together several other groups, including the ACLU. Rep. Nima Kulkarni, a Louisville Democrat, said she would...
Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’
Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide
“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week
FRANKFORT — Republican House Speaker David Osborne says his GOP supermajority in the House of Representatives plans to pass a bill this week that would continue to cut the state’s income tax, a big priority that GOP leadership telegraphed well ahead of this year’s legislative session. Osborne on the first day of the legislative session […] The post Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing
FRANKFORT — A proposal by nonprofits working to keep Kentuckians housed is almost touching for its modesty: $150 million as a downpayment on affordable housing seems like the least the legislature could do this session, considering both the enormity of the need and the state’s pandemic windfall. In Eastern Kentucky, flooded homes that were salvageable […] The post Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
cartercountytimes.com
Kentucky Health News
As Covid-19 cases in Kentucky rose 22 percent last week and influenza killed 31 more Kentuckians, including three more children, physicians encouraged Kentuckians to follow tried and true public-health measures and to get their annual flu vaccine and updated Covid-19 booster shots. The doctors from Lexington’s three largest hospitals urged...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
lakercountry.com
COVID cases rise slightly this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a slight increase from last week’s total of 11. The numbers were delayed this week due to the New Year’s holiday. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, neighboring Pulaski...
ai-cio.com
Former Kentucky Pension CIO Charges He Was Fired for Uncovering Fraud
The ex-CIO of the $22 billion Kentucky Public Pensions Authority is suing his former employer, accusing the agency of allowing a real estate firm to filch money from a KPPA subsidiary, then retaliating against him for pointing it out. Steven Herbert contends in his suit that he was fired when he tried to bring the purported theft to light.
Comments / 33