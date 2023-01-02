ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 33

J-Lo
2d ago

I cannot stand Cameron. I can't even stand his smug smile. Beshear has my vote all day!

Reply(5)
11
Related
WLKY.com

3 more Republican Kentucky governor candidates officially file

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three more Republican candidates for governor filed their official paperwork in Frankfort on Thursday. The official filing is often an early campaign publicity event. Among those who filed Thursday was Kelly Craft, former President Donald Trump's United Nations ambassador. "I have been on my kitchen table...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Kentucky loses distinction for education freedom after flawed court decision

Kentucky long has lagged in giving families access to education choice. However, that changed dramatically in 2021 when, in the wake of school shutdowns over COVID-19, Kentucky joined a wave of states expanding education opportunities by enacting the Education Opportunity Account program . Unfortunately, Kentucky children who stood to benefit...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky speaker says lawmakers should 'pump the breaks' during short session

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday to begin the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said he expects a busy first week for the state House of Representatives. Osborne told reporters House leaders anticipate passing three bills by Friday. House Bill 1, sponsored by state Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, would officially reduce Kentucky’s personal income tax to 4.5% from 5% for this year, and it would also cut the rate to 4% in 2024. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.

FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals.

This article has been updated with new information. FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported raising $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the […] The post Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

President Biden highlights Brent Spence Bridge project during visit to Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden highlighted the Brent Spence Bridge project Wednesday, while standing in its shadow during a stop in northern Kentucky. The existing bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio, will undergo repairs, and a new companion bridge will be built to improve traffic flow. It's one of the biggest infrastructure projects of the new year, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by Biden last year.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/4

President Joe Biden visited northern Kentucky on Wednesday for the major investment announcement of more than $1.6 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Project. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country. Updated: 20 hours ago. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country. Former Bills...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’

Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide

“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week

FRANKFORT — Republican House Speaker David Osborne says his GOP supermajority in the House of Representatives plans to pass a bill this week that would continue to cut the state’s income tax, a big priority that GOP leadership telegraphed well ahead of this year’s legislative session.  Osborne on the first day of the legislative session […] The post Kentucky House GOP plans to pass income tax cut this week appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing

FRANKFORT — A proposal by nonprofits working to keep Kentuckians housed is almost touching for its modesty: $150 million as a downpayment on affordable housing seems like the least the legislature could do this session, considering both the enormity of the need and the state’s pandemic windfall. In Eastern Kentucky, flooded homes that were salvageable […] The post Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
cartercountytimes.com

Kentucky Health News

As Covid-19 cases in Kentucky rose 22 percent last week and influenza killed 31 more Kentuckians, including three more children, physicians encouraged Kentuckians to follow tried and true public-health measures and to get their annual flu vaccine and updated Covid-19 booster shots. The doctors from Lexington’s three largest hospitals urged...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

COVID cases rise slightly this week

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a slight increase from last week’s total of 11. The numbers were delayed this week due to the New Year’s holiday. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, neighboring Pulaski...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
ai-cio.com

Former Kentucky Pension CIO Charges He Was Fired for Uncovering Fraud

The ex-CIO of the $22 billion Kentucky Public Pensions Authority is suing his former employer, accusing the agency of allowing a real estate firm to filch money from a KPPA subsidiary, then retaliating against him for pointing it out. Steven Herbert contends in his suit that he was fired when he tried to bring the purported theft to light.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy