Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
country1037fm.com
These Historic Sites In North Carolina Are A Short Drive From Charlotte
Looking for something fun to do? The holidays are over and this time of year can be slow. The good news, there are several historic sites in North Carolina that provide a fun and educational experience for those of all ages! The sites, which are mostly free or charge a minimal fee to visit include historic buildings, a gold mine, museums, and more. No matter the time period you’re interested, in there is something that will suffice.
country1037fm.com
Dog Abandoned at Charlotte Douglas Airport Needs A Furever Home
This is absolutely heartbreaking. A dog abandoned at Charlotte Douglas International airport needs a furever home. It is hard to imagine but someone actually left this poor dog all alone, scared and I am sure looking for her owners to no avail. Thanks to an airline employee, a rescue organization...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Ranked #6 On Highest Life Expectancy List In North Carolina
If you want to live a long time in North Carolina, Charlotte is not a bad place to be. Charlotte/ Meck ranked #6 on the highest life expectancy list in North Carolina. Stacker has compiled a list of the counties in North Carolina where people live the longest. There are of course many factors to this; availability to health care and health related amenities play a large part. Union and Durham counties share the number 6 spot along with Mecklenburg.
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
country1037fm.com
Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina
Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
country1037fm.com
Can You Get A Hot Dog ‘Alligator Style’ in North Carolina?
You can tell by looking at me, I am a country boy who has not turned down a hot dog very much in life. Can you get a hot dog ‘alligator style’ in North Carolina? I mean what is not to love about the food known right alongside America’s favorite past time. My favorite combo is ketchup, mustard, chili , slaw and onions. I guess you could say I like my hot dog, “all the way”. So when I saw there was a new way to enjoy a hot dog I was all in.
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte-Where To Dine Out
Restaurant week is one of my favorite events in the Charlotte area. It’s the perfect way to try some new spots or revisit some old familiar ones. Plus, you get a sampling of menu items without breaking the bank. Queen’s Feast is scheduled for January 20-29 this winter. According to WSOC, 87 restaurants participate throughout Charlotte and surrounding areas. The menus include three-course fixed price deals with a price range of $30-$45 per person. Counties involved in Restaurant Week include Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Union, Catawba, Stanly, York and Lancaster.
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
country1037fm.com
This City Was North Carolina’s “Lightning Capital” For 2022
Every year, the Vaisala U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN) releases its annual report on lightning events nationwide. The report includes “lightning capitals” for each state, making note of which city in each state logged the most lightning activity per square kilometer. North Carolina’s 2022 “Lightning Capital” was...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times
Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
country1037fm.com
List: Charlotte North Carolina Trivia Nights 2023
Looking to get out and meet people this new year? Or just need a place to hang out during the week? Why not try trivia? Trivia is a great option to have fun, get a little competitive, and maybe win a prize. I’ll take a free beer or gift card any day! Many Charlotte restaurants, bars, and breweries offer trivia as a way to increase traffic on weekdays. But without following them all on social media you may not know where to go and when. That’s why we are here to help. Below you’ll find a list of over twenty-five Charlotte area and restaurant trivia nights.
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
country1037fm.com
Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina
Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
Dog abandoned by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
CHARLOTTE — An airline worker, animal rescue and foster family stepped up to help after a dog was abandoned by its owner at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “We’ve taken her to the vet and she’s really friendly with everybody,” said Robin King, who is fostering “Baby Girl.”
kiss951.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
explorecaldwell.com
Check it Out! Lenoir Was Recently Featured on the News
People love driving up Highway 321 to explore places like Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, and Boone. While these are all great destinations, Lenoir, North Carolina is one incredible place that often gets overlooked. Recently, QC Life did a piece on Lenoir, North Carolina, showcasing the beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
