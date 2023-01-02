ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
henry gessner
6d ago

sorry but the tway rest areas are absolutely out of control with prices. McDonald's was the worst one. you are a hostage audience when it comes to service plazas. the jersey turnpike is just as absurd. 16 bucks for a basic footlong from subway. 5 for a Nathan's hotdog 3 for a fountain soda. then you pay tolls for the privilege of getting ripped off. they collect rent that you would expect from a 5 star restaurant in soho. yet we have potholes everywhere .

Brian 92
6d ago

so we lose McDonald's for overpriced NY themed stores with merchandise??? what dodo bird decided that????

Kevin Johnston
6d ago

some people are making big money off that decision. if you don't think there's people in New York state making money off this

