State College, PA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dairy Resources

Gail Klinkner, a dairy farmer from Liberty Pole, Wisconsin, recently was appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Dairy Promotion and Research Board. She will serve with 35 other dairy farmer-members representing 12 geographic regions within the United States as well as one importer representing dairy importers.
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Kouts, Valpo, South Central High top NWI in graduation rate

Kouts Middle/Senior High School saw 100% of its 66 seniors graduate in 2022 while South Central Jr./Sr. High School and Valparaiso High School saw 98.77% and 98.53%, respectively, of their seniors graduating, according to data released last week by the Indiana Department of Education. The three high schools boasted the...
VALPARAISO, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen pledged Thursday to pursue "transformational tax change" and a restructuring of the state's school aid formula in order to spread more state funding assistance across Nebraska during an inaugural address that extolled conservative government. "We expect low taxes, carefully controlled spending, transparency and accountability," Pillen said. "Great...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Wisconsin tax burden lowest ever

(The Center Square) – Another report brings another round of good news for Wisconsin taxpayers. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a new study on Thursday that says the state's tax burden is at its lowest level ever. “With a historic state income tax cut now in effect, the combined...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska

In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle Winning Number Announced

Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket could start out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2022 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Several school choice bills pre-filed in Virginia legislature

(The Center Square) – Proposed education bills having to do with “parental choice” and “parental rights” could spark debate among lawmakers after the Virginia General Assembly convenes the 2023 legislative session next week. Several education bills have been pre-filed ahead of Wednesday's session start in...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

WyHy Credit Union Sponsors Student Financial Education Program Through Stukent

WyHy Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, announced a partnership with Stukent, an education, and digital courseware company, in order to bring a state-of-the-art financial simulator to high schools across Wyoming. WyHy is providing the Stukent personal financial simulations free of charge to high schools statewide to enable students to acquire personal financial skills using technology and decision-learning techniques.
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

How authorities tracked murder suspect from Idaho to Pa.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - According to court records, Bryan Kohberger's activities near the victims' home didn't begin in December. August 21, 2022- It's 10:34 p.m. Kohberger's cell phone records show that he was near the King Road home. He stayed close by, until about 11:35 p.m. Two minutes later, he was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Mississippi has under 1 million residents enrolled in Medicaid

(The Center Square) – As Medicaid enrollment is expected to top 100 million in the next couple months, Mississippi has yet to reach the 1 million threshold. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being sworn...
ARKANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Applications open for Illinois Conservation Foundation scholarship

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state's natural resources. Four scholarships of $2,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Allentown city councilman a familiar face to many in the city

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santo Napoli is still getting used to the term "councilman." "It feels different," Napoli said. "Obviously, it's something I've never done before, but I'm thrilled for the opportunity and I'm excited to serve Allentown." Napoli was appointed Wednesday night by council to fill the open seat left...
ALLENTOWN, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oklahoma Democrat pushes to repeal law that limits race, gender instruction

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Democratic state lawmaker is making a longshot attempt to repeal a controversial law that limits classroom instruction on race and gender. Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, a Norman Democrat and former teacher, filed legislation Wednesday to repeal House Bill 1775 — a 2021 law that proponents say bans the teaching of critical race theory.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hellertown sues Lower Saucon over compost center funds

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The fight between two Northampton County municipalities continues. Hellertown borough filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Lower Saucon Township over what it says are unpaid funds involving the Saucon Valley Compost Center, the borough said in a social media post. Hellertown says Lower Saucon has not transferred over...
HELLERTOWN, PA

