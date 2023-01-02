The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Thursday at $4.529, but the average price is 7.1 cents more than one week ago. The average gasoline price in LA County, however, is 32.1 cents less than one month ago and 15.2 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is $1.965 less than the record $6.494 set Oct. 5.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO