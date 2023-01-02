Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Local pastors gather to pray for local senior living facility
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local pastors come together for the first prayer circle of the year. Pastor Clarence Currie and several local pastors met Thursday morning to pray for the residents and staff at Laurelwood Health Care in Jackson. The group also celebrated four years of meeting in different areas...
WBBJ
Scott Conger speaks to members of local club
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger joined the downtown Rotary Club for their first meeting of the year. Conger discussed the future plans for the city, which includes the Men’s Emergency Homeless Shelter and what the Jackson Plaza purchase sale agreement could best be used for. He...
WBBJ
Health dept. welcomes Ginger Rowsey as new PIO
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is welcoming a new member to their team. Veteran journalist and public relations professional Ginger Rowsey has been hired as the new Public Information Officer, replacing Mallory Cooke. Cooke left the department in November to join the external communications team...
WBBJ
HCMC spotlights first baby of 2023
PARIS, Tenn. — Henry County Medical Center is spotlighting their New Year baby for 2023. Franklin Matthew was born at 6:53 a.m. on January 1, to proud parents Ashley Orr and Justin Blankenship, of Paris, Tennessee. Matthew weighed in at eight pounds, three ounces and 19.3 inches long. Matthew...
WBBJ
Wednesday is World Braille Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — It is World Braille Day!. Braille is a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols used by those of us who are blind or partially sighted to read. World Braille Day was established in 2018 by the United Nations to raise awareness to this important means...
WBBJ
Local sorority to host swim class for kids
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority is hosting a swim class for kids!. Swim 1922, which is set for February 4, is being hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. It is being held for ages six to 16-years-old at Lane College. Check-in will be at 8:15 a.m., with the class going from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WBBJ
Hands-only CPR training to be held in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community is gaining the skills to save a life. The City of Jackson, along with the American Red Cross, are partnering to educate locals on a needed practice. “The South Jackson Community Center is doing a hands-only CPR training, and we are going to...
WBBJ
New app allows JMCSS families to track child’s bus route
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is announcing a new tool for families with students who ride the bus. The WheresTheBus app is described as a user-friendly bus tracking system that allows parents to follow their child’s bus in real-time. Beginning Monday, January 9, JMCSS families...
WBBJ
United Way of West TN establishes Office of Childhood Success
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee announces its current education initiatives have been merged under an umbrella called the Office of Childhood Success. According to a press release, the classification was created to emphasize the organization’s increased support in the areas of early childhood development and educational programming across the region.
WBBJ
New top New Year’s Resolution makes the search list
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the new year officially here, people are searching for ways to keep their newly set goals going. Google is one of the search engines used on the search to success, and they have noticed trends that some have been searched more frequently than others. Trends...
WBBJ
First twins of 2023 born at Jackson general
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special delivery to rang in 2023 at a local hospital. The first twins of the new year at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital were born on Sunday. The twins names are Emree Kate, born at 9:45 a.m., and Oaklee Mae, born at 9:54 a.m. Both parents...
WBBJ
Lexington Utilities gives update on water
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After hearing of concern from residents about the water quality in their area, we reached out to Lexington Utilities. There was concern over water looking “milky” in the Lexington area after their recent loss of water just before Christmas. Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael...
Chester County Independent
Mike Clayton retires after 47 years
The First Farmers Co-op of Henderson honored Mike Clayton Friday in anticipation of his upcoming retirement. Clayton, who has served the Chester County community for 47 years, began working on the dock at the Co-op at 17-years-old. “He’s been an integral part of the success of the First Farmers Co-op as a sales and marketing coordinator,” said Director Rob White.
WBBJ
First aid kits essential in the event of disaster, severe weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — With severe weather hard to predict, disaster can strike at any time. And that’s why it’s best to always be prepared. “We don’t want to be in reactionary mode,” said Brad Greer, CEO of DrySee. “We see news stories of people cleaning off grocery shelves of non-perishables and healthcare items. Prepare with first aid kits obviously, and if you have a multilevel home, have one on each level.”
WBBJ
Jackson Christian Theatre to present ‘The Sound of Music’
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local stage will be “alive with the sound of music” this month. The Jackson Christian School Theatre program is presenting the classic musical on January 12 through 14. “The Sound of Music” follows the heartwarming true story of the Von Trapp Family singers...
WBBJ
Mr. Arthur Lee White
Mr. Arthur Lee White was born on September 26, 1954 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on December 30, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
tnvacation.com
Casey Jones Village
Casey Jones Village is a family-friendly attraction in Jackson, Tennessee. Stop by for authentic Southern food, history and more. There’s so much to do, see and eat when you visit Casey Jones Village in Jackson, Tennessee. On-site, you’ll find a full day of activities at our world-class restaurants and gift shop. The Old Country Store (featuring Southern soul food), Dixie Café, legendary engineer Casey Jones’ Home & Railroad Museum, The Farm at Casey Jones Village, historic structures, The Village Chapel, the Providence House and Art in the Village.
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 01-04-23
Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the man responsible for scamming a clerk at Walmart. The thief asked the clerk to load $400 on a cash card. He also told her he worked at Walmart in the electronics section and could walk her through the process. Instead, he walked out with $900.
WBBJ
Haywood Comic Convention coming to Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — An exciting event for pop culture fans is being planned for one local community. The Haywood Comic Convention is coming to Brownsville this March. Details are limited at this time, however the event is being described as a celebration with activities centered around comics, TV shows, movies, video games and other forms of art and fiction.
WBBJ
Award presented to relative of WWII veteran
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Veterans Service Distinguished Medal Award Presentation was held at 11 a.m. at the Madison County Complex. This award was presented to Dr. David Harris, who is the great-nephew, in honor of Lt. Vernon Harris. Vernon Harris was a Second Lieutenant in Company E 135th Infantry...
