Scott Conger speaks to members of local club
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger joined the downtown Rotary Club for their first meeting of the year. Conger discussed the future plans for the city, which includes the Men’s Emergency Homeless Shelter and what the Jackson Plaza purchase sale agreement could best be used for. He...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Local sorority to host swim class for kids
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority is hosting a swim class for kids!. Swim 1922, which is set for February 4, is being hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. It is being held for ages six to 16-years-old at Lane College. Check-in will be at 8:15 a.m., with the class going from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hands-only CPR training to be held in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community is gaining the skills to save a life. The City of Jackson, along with the American Red Cross, are partnering to educate locals on a needed practice. “The South Jackson Community Center is doing a hands-only CPR training, and we are going to...
Discovery Park announces construction of new outdoor stage
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America is announcing an exciting addition. A new 700-square-foot outdoor entertainment stage is under construction as an addition to their Rotary Pavillion. According to a news release, the stage will be used for concerts, theatrical productions, weddings, and other special events.
Several events to mark MLK Day in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several events are being held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Weakley County Reconciliation Project and Discovery Park of America are hosting an essay competition to honor King. They say high school seniors in Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley...
Health dept. welcomes Ginger Rowsey as new PIO
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is welcoming a new member to their team. Veteran journalist and public relations professional Ginger Rowsey has been hired as the new Public Information Officer, replacing Mallory Cooke. Cooke left the department in November to join the external communications team...
United Way of West TN establishes Office of Childhood Success
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee announces its current education initiatives have been merged under an umbrella called the Office of Childhood Success. According to a press release, the classification was created to emphasize the organization’s increased support in the areas of early childhood development and educational programming across the region.
Jackson Christian Theatre to present ‘The Sound of Music’
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local stage will be “alive with the sound of music” this month. The Jackson Christian School Theatre program is presenting the classic musical on January 12 through 14. “The Sound of Music” follows the heartwarming true story of the Von Trapp Family singers...
Lexington Utilities gives update on water
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After hearing of concern from residents about the water quality in their area, we reached out to Lexington Utilities. There was concern over water looking “milky” in the Lexington area after their recent loss of water just before Christmas. Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael...
Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
First Hub City Flea Market of the year opens this weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The first Hub City Flea Market event of the year kicks off this weekend. The flea market will open at the Jackson Fairgrounds from Friday, January 6 through Sunday, January 8. The Hub City Flea Market features a variety of vendors offering everything from art and...
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To Visit
Tennessee is home to some of the most haunted hotels in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained noises, these hotels are sure to give you a spooky experience. Here are four of the most haunted hotels in Tennessee:
Haywood Comic Convention coming to Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — An exciting event for pop culture fans is being planned for one local community. The Haywood Comic Convention is coming to Brownsville this March. Details are limited at this time, however the event is being described as a celebration with activities centered around comics, TV shows, movies, video games and other forms of art and fiction.
USJ to present “Murder on the Orient Express’
JACKSON, Tenn. — Murder on the Orient Express is coming to the Hub City. The University School of Jackson will be presenting the show, along with a dinner on January 13 and January 14. Each day will have a different meal, with one have pork roast and the other...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
Wednesday is World Braille Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — It is World Braille Day!. Braille is a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols used by those of us who are blind or partially sighted to read. World Braille Day was established in 2018 by the United Nations to raise awareness to this important means...
With venison filling freezers in Tennessee, need a recipe?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you looked in my freezer, you might think I was a really good hunter & fisherman. You'd be wrong, but you might think that. What you should think instead is that I'm lazy, and a poor cook to boot. This year, I've harvested two deer....
Nearly 320 acres of forestland protected in Hardin Co. after nonprofits team up
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 320 acres of forestland in Savannah is now protected through a new conservation easement announced by TennGreen Land Conservancy and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee. According to a press release, the easement will protect drinking water quality for nearby communities, as well as safeguard...
Make the Upper Cumberland Your New Happy Place
Escape to Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region to find yourself again. If you long to slow down a bit, escape to Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region for some rest and relaxation. Tucked along Interstate 40 between Nashville and Knoxville, the Upper Cumberland encompasses 18 small cities that are big on Southern hospitality.
