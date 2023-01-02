ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

KPLC TV

Joe Dumars Court officially unveiled

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday night was a special one for McNeese Athletics as they officially unveiled ‘Joe Dumars Court’ in honor of Cowboy legend, and NBA Hall of Famer Joe Dumars who played for the Cowboys from 1981-85. With McNeese in the early ‘80s Dumars averaged...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
KPLC TV

NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,”...
CINCINNATI, OH

