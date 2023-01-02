Portsmouth Land Buyer Sues Sellers, Realtor, City Claiming Contamination Info Hidden

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Related
WMUR.com
Officials investigate fire at mobile home in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Fire officials in Portsmouth are trying to figure out what sparked an overnight fire at a mobile home. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Oriental Gardens. A family of four was there at the time, and everyone got out safely. The fire also...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Independent boutique hotel operator Hay Creek Hotels of Exeter is part of an investment team seeking to purchase Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant on Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.. According to a report in Albany Business Journal, Hay Creek has been interested in purchasing the nine-acre, 50-room hotel and conference center for several years and wants to renovate the property and operate it as a boutique hotel with a restaurant and spa. Hay Creek is working on renovations with Balzer & Tuck Architecture, The LA Group Landscape Architecture & Engineering and Bonacio Construction of Saratoga Springs. Bonacio Construction also will have an equity stake in the project, the newspaper reported.
nhbr.com
Six multifamily projects OKd for LIHTC, other funding
Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester with a total of 341 units was approved in December by New Hampshire Housing. They are being funded through the allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), along with other federal and state funding. Concord: Pembroke Road Apartments...
nbcboston.com
Authorities Seek Escaped New Hampshire Transitional Housing Resident
Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for an incarcerated man who did not return to his unit after his shift at an off-site job Monday. According to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, Joseph Balestier, 21, is a minimum-security resident at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester. He was last seen on South Willow Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and was supposed to return to Calumet House on midnight Tuesday, but never made it back. He is now considered an escapee.
WMUR.com
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
manchesterinklink.com
Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis
MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
corvetteactioncenter.com
MacMulkin Chevrolet of New Hampshire Becomes #1 Corvette Dealer
After a year of blood, sweat and tears, the Corvette Team at MacMulkin Chevrolet of Nashua, New Hampshire is proud to announce that they are now the #1 Corvette dealer in the world. Beating the competition by 45 units, MacMulkin sold 1,486 Corvettes in 2022 thus officially swiping the title...
Cheese Louise Opens New Location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Not only does it taste delicious and go with countless dishes, but according to some studies, it supposedly activates the same parts of the brain as hard drugs do. Regardless of how factual that is, it may as well be true for this writer. Now, a restaurant devoted to all...
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic
A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
businessnhmagazine.com
Melanson Acquired by New York Accounting Firm
Melanson, P.C. of Merrimack, NH, merged into Marcum, an accounting firm based in New York, effective Jan. 1. The firm’s 13 partners, 100 associates, and four offices in Maine, Massachusetts, and NH become part of Marcum’s New England region. They join Marcum’s eight established New England offices.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
WMUR.com
Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye
RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
8 NH Mayors Press Sununu For Help With Homeless Crisis
Mayors from eight cities – from Berlin to Manchester to Claremont, Somersworth and beyond – have again appealed to Gov. Chris Sununu for help assisting unhoused people after a tragic holiday week that saw two homeless people die and a woman give birth in a tent during freezing cold weather.
newscentermaine.com
Portland tax assessor resigns after being placed on leave pending charges
Christopher Huff reportedly resigned before the new year. He was on leave since February after a domestic assault charge was filed. That case has not gone to trial.
mainepublic.org
Police search for missing Portland woman at Two Lights State Park
Law enforcement agencies are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say that the 40-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, and was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. The woman's car was found...
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
nbcboston.com
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 1