The best photos from Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON -- Few events in the sports world compare with the majestic spectacle that is the Winter Classic. While every single venue for the annual event is not necessarily a home run, certain locales are perfect settings for unforgettable afternoons and evenings of ice hockey.This year's Winter Classic at Fenway Park was the perfect example. With two high-profile teams facing off in one of the most historic sports buildings in the continent, the scene was set for a lively environment. Throw in an ideal weather day -- a dash of sun, comfortable temperatures, and a dramatically timed sunset -- and...
NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More
As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
FOX Sports
Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
NHL
Caps' Four-Legged Friends
The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2022-23 roster. It is available for purchase for $20 (plus tax and plus tax and shipping for online orders) at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
NHL
NYR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - Following seven consecutive games on the road, the Habs will host their first home game of 2023 on Thursday when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. The Habs came home empty-handed from the second half...
NHL
Copley, Kempe help Kings end Stars' 4-game winning streak
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings ended the Dallas Stars' four-game winning streak, 3-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Adrian Kempe scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Pheonix Copley made 28 saves for the Kings (22-13-6), who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games. "Tonight, I...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Palat returns for Devils against Blues
Gallagher out for Canadiens with lower-body injury; Hart starts for Flyers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Ondrej Palat returned for the Devils against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The forward missed 32 games after having groin surgery. He hadn't played...
NHL
Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout
TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL
Penguins wear special helmet decals in honor of Letang's late father
Teammates support defenseman who remains in Montreal with family. The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Kris Letang's late father in a touching way on Thursday. The Penguins wore the initials "CF" on the back of their helmets in memory of the veteran defenseman's father, Claude Fouquet, during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
Golden Knights wear special Pride warmup jerseys
Swedish artist designs colorful sweaters, uses Vegas imagery. The Vegas Golden Knights kicked off their Pride celebration with a vibrant look. Vegas wore colorful warmup jerseys before their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Swedish artist Mio Linzie designed the rainbow jerseys. The crest of the...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Devils Wednesday night on TNT
And now that 2023 is finally here, so is Fabbri. Fabbri is expected to make his season debut when the Red Wings (16-12-7; 39 points) host the New Jersey Devils (23-11-3; 49 points) on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Slow Start Sinks Isles in 4-2 Loss to Oilers
Barzal and Clutterbuck score, but slow start sinks Isles in loss to Oilers. The New York Islanders couldn't overcome a slow start or counteract a speedy Edmonton Oilers team, as they fell 4-2 at Rogers Place on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal extended his goal streak to a career-long five games,...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Stamkos on brink of 500 goals, Lightning visit Wild
Stars host reeling Ducks; resilient Red Wings home against Devils. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Wednesday. Heavyweights face off in Minnesota. The Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHL
Saros Sets Franchise Saves Record as Predators Topple Hurricanes 5-3
Nashville Heads to D.C. to Face Washington Tomorrow Evening. Juuse Saros set a Nashville Predators franchise record with 64 saves in a 5-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday at PNC Arena. Saros made 28 saves in the third period alone for the Preds, who improved to 17-14-6 on the...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Capture Gold Medal with Team Canada
The three Canadian defensemen helped Team Canada repeat as gold medalists in the 2023 World Junior Championship. After sending the game into overtime, three of the Blackhawks defensive prospects helped Team Canada claim the gold medal after a 3-2 thriller against Team Czechia. Victor Stjernborg and Team Sweden competed for the bronze medal but failed to take back the lead after losing to Team USA.
