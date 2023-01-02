ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
The Independent

Fans speculate that Selena Gomez is dating Nicola Peltz’s brother Bradley amid New Year’s Eve celebrations

Fans are currently speculating that Selena Gomez is dating Nicola Peltz Beckham’s brother, Bradley, after the singer spend New Year’s Eve celebrating with the Peltz-Beckham family. The 30-year-old actor has been spotted with Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on multiple occasions. In November, Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself having dinner with the couple and their family, including Bradley.On Monday, Gomez also took to Instagram to share several photos of her with Brooklyn and Nicola in Los Cabos, Mexico for New Year’s Eve. The images also featured many candid snaps of the trio, including one of...

Comments / 0

