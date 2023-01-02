ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMU

Ronald McDonald House sells old property ahead of relocation

COLUMBIA − The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri has transferred ownership of 3501 Lansing Avenue to the St. Raymond’s Society, the organization announced Wednesday. Funds from the sale of the House are being used to build a new Ronald McDonald House at 1110 South College Avenue, at...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Fake pills causing more fentanyl overdoses, journal says

A rise in fentanyl poisonings around Missouri is due to an increase in counterfeit pills laced with the dangerous drug, according to an article published in the Missouri State Medical Association’s journal. The report found an uptick in fentanyl overdoses in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week

These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son

COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia's third Aldi to open Jan. 12

On Jan. 12, a new Aldi on Conley Road will open its doors. The store will be the grocery chain's third location in Columbia, which has others on Green Meadows Lane and West Business Loop 70.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

McCarthy's Arm Twisting

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
kjluradio.com

Nine people displaced after apartment fire in Jefferson City

Nine people are displaced after an apartment fire in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department says crews were called to a fire in a building in the 900 block of Jackon Street around 5:30 last night. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the first floor of one unit of a five-unit apartment building. The fire was threatening another apartment above. All the residents were evacuated.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840

Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri.Photo byClassiv at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Dauphine Hotel, built around 1840, is located in Bonnots Mill, Missouri (Osage County). The two-story hotel was expanded in 1879. The brick building has a main facade that is six bays long with a two-story gallery that goes across the whole front of the structure. In 1980, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Bonnots Mill Historic District, which is also listed on the National Register.
BONNOTS MILL, MO
bocojo.com

Broadband for Boone County Rural Customers

We only have a couple of weeks to correct the federal database, or we will miss out on the chance to finally get internet in rural SOBOCO. We need the community’s support to get this done, or we will continue without real internet. Please get the word out. Help your neighbors and make sure every home knows.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in Jefferson City

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in each direction from the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City to the Route 63/Route 94 interchange. The project also calls for restriping the eastbound lanes of Highway 54 on the bridge to expand from three lanes to four. The Route W bridge over Highway 54 and the interchange bridges at Routes 63 and 94 will be rehabilitated. MoDOT says it expects to award a contract for the project next December, with work expected to take place in 2024.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic to be held Jan. 7

The Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Public Health & Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St. The clinic is open to the public and attendees are not required to schedule an appointment before the event according to a news release from the health department.
kjluradio.com

Fire reported at plastic molding company in Owensville

Firefighters are called to a commercial structure fire in Gasconade County overnight. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District announced it was assisting with a fire at the Toolroom in Owensville last night. The Toolroom is a plastic injections molding company. Initial reports indicated that flames were showing through the roof and were visible from Highway 19.
OWENSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight

You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

