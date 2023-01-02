ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Who won last year's Australian Open? Men's and women's 2022 singles champions

As we near the 2023 edition of the Australian Open, fans and tennis lovers are starting to get a spring in their step as the air fills with excitement. Arguably the most anticipated Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, the Melbourne tournament has everything and this year won't be different.
Sporting News

Australia vs. Pakistan women's ODI series: Dates, venues, squads, how to watch

Pakistan will head down under this month to play Australia in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The two nations last faced off in the format in March last year at the Women's World Cup, with Australia winning by seven wickets. The Sporting News looks at all the key...
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023: John Cain Arena - History, size and capacity

The 2023 Australian Open is nearly here and tennis fans cannot wait. Beginning January 16, the world's best players will travel to Melbourne Park to compete at the first Grand Slam of the tennis calendar. Played across six courts, 256 competitors (128 men and women's singles) battle it out for...
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023: Crowd figures, court capacity, attendance records

Late in 2022, Australian Open organisers announced a target of 900,000 fans over a three-week period. With COVID-19 well and truly in the rearview mirror, the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam is expected to rival previous record attendances after a restricted showing in the past two events. 2021 and...
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023: Who is Margaret Court?

Dominant. Commanding. Superior. These are some words that describe Margaret Court's assault on tennis from the 1960s. Court burst onto the tennis scene from an early age and dominated immediately, leaving no stone unturned. Born 1942 in Albury, New South Wales, the Australian has won more Grand Slams (66) than...
Sporting News

Tennis' top Grand Slam winners of all-time: Who has won the most titles?

To win a Grand Slam title is something every tennis player dreams of from the day they starting swinging their racquet. Despite the difficulty of winning a Grand Slam tournament, a number of names have dominated on the biggest stage throughout the years. The past two decades have in particular...
Sporting News

Nick Kyrgios vs Novak Djokovic: Tennis stars set to play in exhibition match before Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are planning to play an exhibition match at Melbourne Park prior to the Australian Open, according to the 21-time Grand Slam champion. With Kyrgios' injured ankle meaning he was forced to pull out of the United Cup and Adelaide International, the Serbian star revealed there was talks in place for the two to play in a friendly match in the week leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.

