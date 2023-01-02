Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are planning to play an exhibition match at Melbourne Park prior to the Australian Open, according to the 21-time Grand Slam champion. With Kyrgios' injured ankle meaning he was forced to pull out of the United Cup and Adelaide International, the Serbian star revealed there was talks in place for the two to play in a friendly match in the week leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.

5 HOURS AGO