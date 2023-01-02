Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Who won last year's Australian Open? Men's and women's 2022 singles champions
As we near the 2023 edition of the Australian Open, fans and tennis lovers are starting to get a spring in their step as the air fills with excitement. Arguably the most anticipated Grand Slam on the tennis calendar, the Melbourne tournament has everything and this year won't be different.
Sporting News
Australia vs. Pakistan women's ODI series: Dates, venues, squads, how to watch
Pakistan will head down under this month to play Australia in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The two nations last faced off in the format in March last year at the Women's World Cup, with Australia winning by seven wickets. The Sporting News looks at all the key...
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023: John Cain Arena - History, size and capacity
The 2023 Australian Open is nearly here and tennis fans cannot wait. Beginning January 16, the world's best players will travel to Melbourne Park to compete at the first Grand Slam of the tennis calendar. Played across six courts, 256 competitors (128 men and women's singles) battle it out for...
Sporting News
Is Emma Raducanu playing in the Australian Open? Injury updates ahead of 2023 Grand Slam
Emma Raducanu's horror run of injuries has continued with the British No.1 in doubt to play at the Australian Open after injuring herself at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The 20-year-old was in tears as the 2021 US Open champion was forced to withdraw mid-match during the New Zealand lead-up tournament.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023: Crowd figures, court capacity, attendance records
Late in 2022, Australian Open organisers announced a target of 900,000 fans over a three-week period. With COVID-19 well and truly in the rearview mirror, the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam is expected to rival previous record attendances after a restricted showing in the past two events. 2021 and...
Sporting News
What time is USA vs. Sweden today? TV channel, live stream to watch 2023 World Juniors bronze-medal game
The first of three medals will be decided Thursday afternoon, as the USA and Sweden meet in the 2023 World Juniors bronze-medal game. Both teams are coming off of close semifinal losses. The United States fell to Canada, while Sweden was defeated by Czechia. The USA grabbed an early 2-0...
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023: Who is Margaret Court?
Dominant. Commanding. Superior. These are some words that describe Margaret Court's assault on tennis from the 1960s. Court burst onto the tennis scene from an early age and dominated immediately, leaving no stone unturned. Born 1942 in Albury, New South Wales, the Australian has won more Grand Slams (66) than...
Sporting News
Tennis' top Grand Slam winners of all-time: Who has won the most titles?
To win a Grand Slam title is something every tennis player dreams of from the day they starting swinging their racquet. Despite the difficulty of winning a Grand Slam tournament, a number of names have dominated on the biggest stage throughout the years. The past two decades have in particular...
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios vs Novak Djokovic: Tennis stars set to play in exhibition match before Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are planning to play an exhibition match at Melbourne Park prior to the Australian Open, according to the 21-time Grand Slam champion. With Kyrgios' injured ankle meaning he was forced to pull out of the United Cup and Adelaide International, the Serbian star revealed there was talks in place for the two to play in a friendly match in the week leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.
Comments / 0