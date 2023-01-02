ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: Citrus creates juicy QB race

Sheesh, but isn’t that the way it always happens?. You plan the big trip, spend all that money to take the kids to Disney World, and then all the little munchkins want to do is jump up and down on tacky couches and make snow angels in a big pile of dusty Cheez-It.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sees talented linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

LSU will lose some depth on defense as talented freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247Sports. Tolan, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds and had 10 tackles this season, was a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in all but 2 of LSU’s games this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

David Thibodaux overcomes slow start with nine-game win streak

Starting the season slow isn’t uncommon for the David Thibodaux boys basketball program. In fact, the Bulldogs haven't had a winning record through their first eight games since the 2018-19 season. So when the Bulldogs began this season 2-5, it came as no surprise. There was no need to...
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

U-High rallies to force overtime, then tops East Ascension

University High showed that it can’t be counted out Thursday night. The Cubs trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but fought back to force overtime on their way to a 56-49 win over East Ascension. The game was one of four that U-High hosted...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball

Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
BATON ROUGE, LA
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
theadvocate.com

Teurlings hoping to defend parish duals crown with 'B' team

It could be an opportunity for the rest of the field at the Greg Lavergne Parish Wrestling Duals at Carencro High. With perennial powerhouse Brusly High School moving up from Division III to Division II this season, Brusly’s tournament coinciding with the parish duals in Carencro matters will have an impact locally.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history

Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Hunter Landry takes over as Lafayette Christian football coach

There was a good reason it didn’t even take three weeks for Lafayette Christian to fill its head football coaching vacancy. Just days after his Knights lost a memorable 52-48 state championship game to St. Thomas More, Trev Faulk resigned as LCA’s coach on Dec. 13. On Tuesday,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy