theadvocate.com
A rebound record falls and the LSU women match a record start after beating Texas A&M
LSU didn’t get off to a good start in its game against Texas A&M Thursday, but after 40 minutes the No. 7 Tigers had matched the program’s best start for a season. Angel Reese had her 15th double-double and set a school record for rebounds as LSU rolled to a 74-34 victory against the Aggies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Where Have Former Tigers Landed?
LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding seven players to fill positions of need while 14 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make...
theadvocate.com
Offseason questions loom for LSU: What happens at QB; who fills in at CB and more
LSU left Camping World Stadium this week believing its program can take another step toward championship contention before it returns to Orlando, Florida, for the 2023 opener against Florida State. There is potential, but a lot must happen over the next eight months. Here are the first five of 10 questions for the offseason.
NOLA.com
A promising LSU freshman linebacker has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Promising LSU freshman inside linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tolan had worked his way into the linebacker rotation during the second half of the season, and LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke highly about his future, indicating he would compete for playing time next year.
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Matt McMahon: 'I found out a lot about our team' in Tigers' loss to Kentucky
It would have been easy for Matt McMahon to call his team’s effort and overall performance Tuesday night against Kentucky a moral victory. But LSU’s first-year coach knew there was no moral victory in a 74-71 loss, not even against the bluest of college basketball’s blue bloods.
theadvocate.com
Kentucky hangs on to slip past LSU; Tigers' seven-game win streak is snapped
A highly-anticipated showdown between big men KJ Williams and Oscar Tshiebwe was as good as expected Tuesday night. But in the end, the first matchup of two of the Southeastern Conference's top scorers and rebounders went Tshiebwe's way in Kentucky's 74-71 win over LSU at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: Citrus creates juicy QB race
Sheesh, but isn’t that the way it always happens?. You plan the big trip, spend all that money to take the kids to Disney World, and then all the little munchkins want to do is jump up and down on tacky couches and make snow angels in a big pile of dusty Cheez-It.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sees talented linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal
LSU will lose some depth on defense as talented freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247Sports. Tolan, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds and had 10 tackles this season, was a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in all but 2 of LSU’s games this season.
theadvocate.com
David Thibodaux overcomes slow start with nine-game win streak
Starting the season slow isn’t uncommon for the David Thibodaux boys basketball program. In fact, the Bulldogs haven't had a winning record through their first eight games since the 2018-19 season. So when the Bulldogs began this season 2-5, it came as no surprise. There was no need to...
theadvocate.com
The Cajuns have found out which Sun Belt football teams will travel to Lafayette in 2023
UL’s 2023 football schedule took a step toward completion Thursday with the Sun Belt Conference announcing home-and-away opponents for each team. The Ragin’ Cajuns will be playing Georgia State, Southern Miss, Texas State and ULM at home, while traveling to Arkansas State, Old Dominion, South Alabama and Troy.
theadvocate.com
U-High rallies to force overtime, then tops East Ascension
University High showed that it can’t be counted out Thursday night. The Cubs trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but fought back to force overtime on their way to a 56-49 win over East Ascension. The game was one of four that U-High hosted...
theadvocate.com
Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
LSU Fans May Have Missed This Hilarious Moment at The Citrus Bowl [VIDEO]
Watch as a few LSU players celebrate a touchdown during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Rather than just celebrating the more traditional way(s), the players elected to jump on one of the couches Cheez-It set up near the endzone. Not only did the LSU players jump on the huge...
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
theadvocate.com
Teurlings hoping to defend parish duals crown with 'B' team
It could be an opportunity for the rest of the field at the Greg Lavergne Parish Wrestling Duals at Carencro High. With perennial powerhouse Brusly High School moving up from Division III to Division II this season, Brusly’s tournament coinciding with the parish duals in Carencro matters will have an impact locally.
theadvocate.com
JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history
Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
theadvocate.com
Chargers meet challenge: Madison Prep withstands Walker rally to claim road victory
After a series of lopsided wins, Madison Prep faced a different challenge. And the Chargers dispelled the notion that they might not be able to win close games. Walker cut Madison Prep's lead to one point in the fourth quarter before the unbeaten Chargers notched a 57-49 road win Tuesday in a matchup of two of the Baton Rouge area’s top teams.
theadvocate.com
Hunter Landry takes over as Lafayette Christian football coach
There was a good reason it didn’t even take three weeks for Lafayette Christian to fill its head football coaching vacancy. Just days after his Knights lost a memorable 52-48 state championship game to St. Thomas More, Trev Faulk resigned as LCA’s coach on Dec. 13. On Tuesday,...
theadvocate.com
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
