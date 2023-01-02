Read full article on original website
Steelers vs Browns: Pittsburgh Thursday practice report
Here is the Thursday practice update for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in the season finale. Several players returned to practice on Thursday but there were a couple of new additions as well.
‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth
MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
New audio recorded the interaction between medical personnel who treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' following in-game cardiac arrest, medical team says, but his road to recovery could be long
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made "substantial improvement" in the hospital following his mid-game cardiac arrest on Monday, doctors said, and is now awake and moving his hands and feet.
