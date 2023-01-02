Offering excellent products and warm customer service, multi-generational family businesses in Arkansas are some of the finest, and Wahrmund Farms is no exception. Nestled at the base of picturesque Petit Jean Mountain near Morrilton in Conway County, you will find a bustling cattle ranch that produces prime beef, the quality of which you will be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Part of what makes this farming operation so unique is the family that not only owns it but also operates every aspect of it. From raising the grain that feeds the cattle to boxing and shipping their products, members of the Wahrmund family are always diligently working together to uphold a high standard of excellence with their products. One bite of a mouth-watering New York strip is the only proof you will need!

