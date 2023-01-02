Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Caught on video: Tornado rolls through Arkansas high school on students' return from winter break
The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado impacted Jessieville High School in Garland County, Arkansas.
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Jessieville community hit Monday by severe weather
A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville.
National Weather Service categorizes Jessieville tornado as EF1
The National Weather Service has categorized the tornado that tore through Jessieville on Monday as an EF1.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
iheart.com
Another Monster Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Ice And Tornado Threat
A major storm continues to move across the country, bringing heavy snow and ice to the Central High Plains and the northern Great Lakes and dangerous thunderstorms to the Midwest and South. "Intense snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour may be accompanied by thunder, especially in southern South Dakota...
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
Benton receives $400K grant to expand The Benton Belt trail system
Benton-area outdoor enthusiasts received good news with the announcement of funding to expand its around-the-city trail system.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
Arkansas is 44th in U.S. for life expectancy, 41st in ER wait times according to study
According to a recent study, those wishing to live to a ripe old age and not wait in line at the emergency room may want to consider a state other than Arkansas.
Power restored after large-scale outage in downtown Little Rock
A large portion of downtown Little Rock is without power on Sunday morning.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck
Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.
Conway restaurant reopens doors after being closed for most of 2022
A restaurant in Conway is reopening its doors after being closed most of last year.
onlyinark.com
Wahrmund Farms Brings Quality to Your Table
Offering excellent products and warm customer service, multi-generational family businesses in Arkansas are some of the finest, and Wahrmund Farms is no exception. Nestled at the base of picturesque Petit Jean Mountain near Morrilton in Conway County, you will find a bustling cattle ranch that produces prime beef, the quality of which you will be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Part of what makes this farming operation so unique is the family that not only owns it but also operates every aspect of it. From raising the grain that feeds the cattle to boxing and shipping their products, members of the Wahrmund family are always diligently working together to uphold a high standard of excellence with their products. One bite of a mouth-watering New York strip is the only proof you will need!
Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas
A beloved fire safety dog from Clarksville, Arkansas, has sadly passed away. Fire Safety Dog on Duty Molly, a Dalmatian who was known for her safety demonstration programs witnessed by thousands of kids and adults, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was diagnosed with Copper Storage Disease in 2018, which caused cirrhosis of her liver, […] The post Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas appeared first on DogTime.
arkadelphian.com
Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas
Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
North Little Rock pizza delivery driver speaks about late-night attack
A pizza delivery driver, James Kelley, was attacked and tackled to the ground, for what he said was only $70 worth of pizza.
Comments / 0