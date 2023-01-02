ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessieville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana

Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Bismarck (AR) Firefighters Banged Up in Wreck

Bismarck (AR) Fire Protection Association reported on Facebook that it had an unfortunate Friday morning while one of its trucks was in route to a structure fire, the department reported on Facebook. “Two firefighters were on board at the time of the wreck. Luckily they are only a little banged...
BISMARCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Wahrmund Farms Brings Quality to Your Table

Offering excellent products and warm customer service, multi-generational family businesses in Arkansas are some of the finest, and Wahrmund Farms is no exception. Nestled at the base of picturesque Petit Jean Mountain near Morrilton in Conway County, you will find a bustling cattle ranch that produces prime beef, the quality of which you will be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Part of what makes this farming operation so unique is the family that not only owns it but also operates every aspect of it. From raising the grain that feeds the cattle to boxing and shipping their products, members of the Wahrmund family are always diligently working together to uphold a high standard of excellence with their products. One bite of a mouth-watering New York strip is the only proof you will need!
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
DogTime

Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas

A beloved fire safety dog from Clarksville, Arkansas, has sadly passed away. Fire Safety Dog on Duty Molly, a Dalmatian who was known for her safety demonstration programs witnessed by thousands of kids and adults, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was diagnosed with Copper Storage Disease in 2018, which caused cirrhosis of her liver, […] The post Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas appeared first on DogTime.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas

Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy