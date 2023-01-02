ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trex sells commercial division

WINCHESTER, Va. — Trex Company, Inc. has announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
WINCHESTER, VA
Augusta Free Press

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. The baby was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana...
CULPEPER, VA
southarkansassun.com

Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023

Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
VIRGINIA STATE
mdlottery.com

Big Dreams of Tiny Houses Fueled by $100,000 Mega 7s Win

A Navy veteran from Waldorf enjoyed a supersized $100,000 win on the oversized Mega 7s scratch-off. A super-sized Maryland Lottery Mega 7s scratch-off produced a super-sized surprise for a Waldorf woman. The $10 scratch-off the busy mother purchased while running errands produced a $100,000 top prize!. The lucky player, a...
WALDORF, MD
WOLB 1010AM

USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia

The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
theburn.com

New ceviche restaurant headed to Loudoun County

A new restaurant specializing in ceviche is on its way to Loudoun County. It will be called Costa Verde Grill & Ceviche Bar and it’s coming to a shopping plaza in Sterling. The location is at the Town Center of Sterling. That’s the Giant grocery store-anchored center at the intersection of Route 7 and Dranesville Road.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun

Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes

As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching direction along with traffic. On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler […] The post Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Route 29 widening construction in Fairfax Co. to start this spring

For commuters in Northern Virginia, some bottlenecks are more predictable than others. Work is set to begin this spring to relieve a twice-a-day chokepoint. In the next few months, Virginia Department of Transportation plans to begin construction to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. Route 29 — also known as Lee Highway — from four lanes to six, between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

What you should know before filing income taxes in 2023

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For many people feeling overwhelmed by the process to file tax returns, the good news is that there is free help to navigate the process. The final day to file personal income taxes is April 18 in 2023, a change due to DC’S Emancipation Day celebration on April 16, according […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: FBI Offering Reward of $500,000 for Information on Person That Placed Pipe Bombs in DC on January 5, 2021

Per the FBI: The FBI and ATF are offering a combined reward of up to $490,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of Washington, DC, is also offering a reward of up to $10,000. The reward offered by MPD is solely governed by their terms and conditions. The total reward amount is now up to $500,000.
