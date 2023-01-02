ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu: Downsize Your Streaming TV Costs Like a Boss

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. As we head into 2023 and await the newest releases on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more, you may be thinking about updating your budget. Crunching numbers for your streaming subscriptions could leave you with the realization you're spending $500 per year or more. But this is one set of expenses you can easily tweak.
Vox

The streaming boom is over

Here’s a standard streaming TV joke/complaint: There are so many different services that someone should just put them all together, and then you’d just pay one monthly fee for everything. You know, just like cable TV!. Ho ho ho. The thing is, none of the people running streaming...
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Decider.com

Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Get ready for another movie about a creepy killer doll. Created by King of Horror James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), M3GAN is coming to theaters this week. Starring Allison Williams (Get Out) and Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), this horror flick follows an artificial intelligence doll that’s supposed to act as a child’s best friend, but after being gifted to 8-year-old Cady (McGraw) following the death of her parents, eventually goes on a violent rampage, killing everyone in the way of her friendship with the child.
TheStreet

How Amazon Could 'Steal' Season 2 of Netflix's Hottest Show

When it comes to popular intellectual property, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report streaming service, Prime Video, has really been coming up in the world. Sure, it's nowhere near as established as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report or Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. But the streamer has seen some success with original programming, from its early series like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to its far more cynical take on the comic book superhero genre "The Boys". Most recently, the streaming platform hit the IP big time when it produced "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power".
Popculture

'1899' Canceled: Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save Series Following 'Mindboggling' Netflix Cancellation

Just two days into the new year, Netflix's streaming library suffered a major blow Monday when 1899 was canceled after just a single season. The mystery sci-fi drama, created Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the pair behind the hit German-language original Dark, spent several weeks in the streaming Top 10 and generated plenty of buzz online as viewers attempted to figure out the numerous mysteries plaguing the passengers aboard the Kerberos. Now, a fan-created Change.org petition is racking up thousands of signatures as fans call for 1899 to be saved.
Deadline

Amazon Unifies Prime Video, MGM+ And Freevee Third-Party Partnership Efforts Under Andrew Bennett

EXCLUSIVE: In its latest corporate realignment, Amazon has created a single unit for third-party living room device business development and partner marketing for Prime Video, MGM+ and Freevee. Leading those activities will be company veteran Andrew Bennett. After heading up Prime Video’s living room device partnership efforts since 2017, Bennett is now VP and head of global video partnerships for Prime Video, MGM+ (rebranding this month from Epix) and Freevee. He now reports to Kelly Day, VP of International at Prime Video, who joined the company last year from Paramount Global. The move follows last fall’s revamp overseen by Prime Video and Amazon Studios SVP Mike...
seventeen.com

Here's Why "Wednesday" Season 2 May Not Return to Netflix

After its record-breaking success on Netflix, it was rumored that Wednesday may not return to the streaming platform for a second season. The Addams Family spin-off dethroned Stranger Things as the top series in the streamer's history, and according to Netflix's Top 10 database, took the No. 1 spot for the week of November 21 – November 27, 2022, with 341.23 million hours viewed.
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date After 82-Day Theatrical Window

Don’t say Disney isn’t a practitioner of theatrical windows: Their $821M-plus grossing Marvel Studios hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally land on Disney on Feb. 1, 82 days after its U.S. theatrical release. The movie opened on Nov. 11 to a stateside gross of $181.3M, $331.6M WW. While the previous Bob Chapek-led era of Disney collapsed windows on Marvel’s Black Widow, with a theatrical day-and-date release on Disney+ (though had a paid tier for subscribers) during the pandemic in 2021, the studio backed off on such practices on future Marvel titles after a legal entanglement with that pic’s star...
