MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.

ATHENS, GA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO