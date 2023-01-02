ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M flips 4-star Georgia WR commit

The Texas A&M Aggies flipped class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Raymond Cottrell. Cottrell had been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for quite some time, but he signed with Texas A&M according to one of his social media posts.

The four-star plays high school football for Milton High School in Milton, Florida. Cottrell ranks as the No. 148 recruit in the class of 2023. He is considered the No. 24 wide receiver in his class and one of the best recruits in Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver has excellent size and is Texas A&M’s 19th commitment in the class of 2023.

Cottrell’s decommitment brings Georgia’s recruiting class down to 26 players. However, Kirby Smart and Georgia have signed three other wide receivers. Additionally, Georgia landed a pair of extremely talented receivers via the transfer portal: Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Georgia has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country behind Alabama.

Cottrell announced his commitment to Texas A&M via Twitter:

