Jacksonville, FL

Former Jaguars lineman Uche Nwaneri dies at age 38

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive Uche Nwaneri died at age 38 on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Nwaneri was reportedly visiting West Lafayette, Ind. when his wife found him unresponsive at about 1 a.m. Friday morning. An autopsy indicated a heart attack, according to the Tippecanoe County coroner.

The Jaguars announced the death on Monday afternoon.

Nwaneri was a fifth-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons with the Jaguars. After starting one game as a rookie, Nwaneri was a stalwart along the Jacksonville offensive line with 91 starts over his last six seasons with the team.

After his retirement, Nwaneri ran a YouTube channel called The Observant Lineman where he frequently broke down NFL film with an emphasis on the Jaguars.

Nwaneri wasn’t scared to share his opinions during his NFL career, once hopping on the Jaguars.com message board to rip the idea of drafting Tim Tebow.

After he was released by the team in 2014, Nwaneri briefly joined the Dallas Cowboys but never played a game with the team.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

