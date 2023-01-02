OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO