Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What can Brad Underwood do to turn the tide for Illini basketball?
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip breaks down what Illinois coach Brad Underwood can do to turn the tide of a quickly sinking Illinois basketball season.
Illinois basketball news: Terrence Shannon Jr. makes massive guarantee after shock loss vs Northwestern
It has been a topsy-turvy ride this season so far for the Illinois Fighting Illini. That adventure continued Wednesday night, with Illinois basketball losing to the red-hot Northwestern Wildcats on the road to the tune of a 73-60 score. The challenging season the Fighting Illini are having isn’t making a...
Shoup-Hill steps up as Illini WBB ends 14-game losing streak to Northwestern
Shauna Green saw Brynn Shoup-Hill make 20 threes in a row at one practice last season at Dayton, so the Illinois women's basketball head coach knew the sophomore forward was capable of catching fire from beyond the arc. “She just made it look so easy,” Green told Illini Inquirer last...
After close call, No. 14 Wisconsin to face Illinois
In search of better play, No. 14 Wisconsin now faces the uncertain status of senior forward Tyler Wahl as the
What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season
Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
Bulldogs in the NFL Update: Week 17
Mississippi State has become synonymous with the NFL due to the caliber of players that the Bulldogs continue to put in the league. Before, four players were named to the NFL’s prestigious top 100 list as Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Dak Prescott and Darius Slay all made the list and several more on the roster of players from Starkville have made the list in the past.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0