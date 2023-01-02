ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State

OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season

Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Bulldogs in the NFL Update: Week 17

Mississippi State has become synonymous with the NFL due to the caliber of players that the Bulldogs continue to put in the league. Before, four players were named to the NFL’s prestigious top 100 list as Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Dak Prescott and Darius Slay all made the list and several more on the roster of players from Starkville have made the list in the past.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy