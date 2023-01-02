Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Colorado Springs Bear That Never HibernatesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Free Things to Do in Colorado Springs on Cold DaysColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicideHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
A Colorado Springs Bear That Never Hibernates
(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has beautiful parks, fabulous museums, sunny weather, and a bear that never hibernates. In the southwest part of the city, there is a large Zuni bear sculpture in the front yard of a residential home. The bear has been there for years and was initially a chalk-white bear that stood in stark contrast to the green and brown landscape.
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pueblo, CO
Colorado is renowned for its limitless places to visit, exciting attractions, and enjoyable weekend activities. One shining example of it is the municipality of Pueblo, the seat of Pueblo County, Colorado. Amazingly, this town is the hometown of four Medal of Honor recipients, earning the moniker "The Home of Heroes."
KRDO
Registration opens Jan. 3 for Colorado Springs kids to play sports free of charge this year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2023, thousands of Colorado Springs kids will get the chance to play youth sports for free at park sites across the city thanks to a program created by Olympic City USA. The typical $82 fee to play spring soccer will be waived for the...
Retired Colorado Springs couple relies on recumbent tricycles as sole method of transportation
Billy Ondo likes to tell bicycle jokes. He’s got one at the ready as soon as you enter the apartment he shares with his wife, Jolynn Ondo, close to the Old North End near downtown Colorado Springs. “If you step past the plastic you’re in the garage,” he said....
KKTV
Where your 10 cents goes for bag fees in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many people are getting used to changes at the grocery store by bringing in their own reusable bag or paying 10 cents per plastic bag at checkout. The new state law requires stores to pay the city or county 60% of that fee starting next year,...
KKTV
Colorado Springs photographer asks for help with tracking down strangers she took photos of
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs photographer is hoping for help from the public with tracking down the strangers she took photos of on New Year’s Eve. Krysta was at Palmer Park when she came across the foursome. Krysta tells 11 News she’s been into photography for years, and she often offers to take photos of strangers while she’s out and about, with their permission, oftentimes connecting with them later to share the memories! Krysta turned to social media on Saturday asking for help tracking the group down. Several KKTV 11 News viewers reached out to us hoping for a little extra help.
Music lovers find joy in new Colorado Springs record shop
Shawn Mayo had a hand-sketched drawing hanging on his refrigerator of the dream record shop he someday hoped to own. Twenty years later, he brought his drawing to life. Mayo and business partner Drew Morton opened Tiger Records last month, marking the inception of Colorado Springs’ newest record store among nearly a half dozen others, such as Earth Pig and What’s Left Records.
chainstoreage.com
Chicken Salad Chick continues to expand into new markets
Chicken Salad Chick remains on the fast track when it comes to expansion. The fast-casual chicken salad restaurant chain will open its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area on Jan. 10, in Batavia, Ill. It will be the company’s fourth location in the state. In addition, Chicken Salad...
20 people remain unidentified in Colorado since 2013
Since 1952, there are 90 bodies that have been found in Colorado that remain unidentified, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
16-foot sculpture to illuminate downtown Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-foot sculpture is being installed outside the SpringHill Suites and Element hotel, at the corner of Costilla and South Tejon on Tuesday. The sculpture is called "Tomorrow" by James Mortier Wills V of Colorado Springs. According to downtown Colorado Springs, the sculpture is described to be fabricated in perforated The post 16-foot sculpture to illuminate downtown Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large plume of smoke was visible from a fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 3:10 p.m. a fire was burning in an area near Circle and Platte. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene, the fire appeared to be under control...
Colorado Springs mom recounts son’s story after he died from a cardiac condition playing football
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Throughout a Colorado Springs high school are reminders of a young athlete gone too soon. In Harrison High School, the trophy case, football locker, and stadium all include memorabilia in honor of #63, Fermin Vialpando. "He always like had a plan for everything for his life," said Sundae Romero, Fermin's The post Colorado Springs mom recounts son’s story after he died from a cardiac condition playing football appeared first on KRDO.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
[VIDEO] Coyote spotted lurking near dog park in Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding Colorado pet owners to be vigilant of coyotes after a video was captured of one lurking just outside of a dog park in Colorado Springs. "Coyotes are highly adaptable and common in urban areas. And they are predators," CPW said in a tweet...
KKTV
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amazon is addressing concerns, including a social media post, that have been circulating after an employee passed away at a Colorado Springs facility. The man, 61, passed away on Dec. 27, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Several people reached out to KKTV...
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
FOX21News.com
Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest. Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into …. Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest. Gas leak 3100 block of Stone Avenue. Gas leak 3100 block of Stone Avenue. Coyote spotted at dog park in Colorado Springs (2) Coyote...
Reason why your egg options might look different
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO
A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
