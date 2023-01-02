ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Jill

A Colorado Springs Bear That Never Hibernates

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has beautiful parks, fabulous museums, sunny weather, and a bear that never hibernates. In the southwest part of the city, there is a large Zuni bear sculpture in the front yard of a residential home. The bear has been there for years and was initially a chalk-white bear that stood in stark contrast to the green and brown landscape.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pueblo, CO

Colorado is renowned for its limitless places to visit, exciting attractions, and enjoyable weekend activities. One shining example of it is the municipality of Pueblo, the seat of Pueblo County, Colorado. Amazingly, this town is the hometown of four Medal of Honor recipients, earning the moniker "The Home of Heroes."
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs photographer asks for help with tracking down strangers she took photos of

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs photographer is hoping for help from the public with tracking down the strangers she took photos of on New Year’s Eve. Krysta was at Palmer Park when she came across the foursome. Krysta tells 11 News she’s been into photography for years, and she often offers to take photos of strangers while she’s out and about, with their permission, oftentimes connecting with them later to share the memories! Krysta turned to social media on Saturday asking for help tracking the group down. Several KKTV 11 News viewers reached out to us hoping for a little extra help.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Music lovers find joy in new Colorado Springs record shop

Shawn Mayo had a hand-sketched drawing hanging on his refrigerator of the dream record shop he someday hoped to own. Twenty years later, he brought his drawing to life. Mayo and business partner Drew Morton opened Tiger Records last month, marking the inception of Colorado Springs’ newest record store among nearly a half dozen others, such as Earth Pig and What’s Left Records.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
chainstoreage.com

Chicken Salad Chick continues to expand into new markets

Chicken Salad Chick remains on the fast track when it comes to expansion. The fast-casual chicken salad restaurant chain will open its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area on Jan. 10, in Batavia, Ill. It will be the company’s fourth location in the state. In addition, Chicken Salad...
BATAVIA, IL
KRDO News Channel 13

16-foot sculpture to illuminate downtown Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-foot sculpture is being installed outside the SpringHill Suites and Element hotel, at the corner of Costilla and South Tejon on Tuesday. The sculpture is called "Tomorrow" by James Mortier Wills V of Colorado Springs. According to downtown Colorado Springs, the sculpture is described to be fabricated in perforated The post 16-foot sculpture to illuminate downtown Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large plume of smoke was visible from a fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 3:10 p.m. a fire was burning in an area near Circle and Platte. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene, the fire appeared to be under control...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mom recounts son’s story after he died from a cardiac condition playing football

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Throughout a Colorado Springs high school are reminders of a young athlete gone too soon. In Harrison High School, the trophy case, football locker, and stadium all include memorabilia in honor of #63, Fermin Vialpando. "He always like had a plan for everything for his life," said Sundae Romero, Fermin's The post Colorado Springs mom recounts son’s story after he died from a cardiac condition playing football appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest. Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into …. Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest. Gas leak 3100 block of Stone Avenue. Gas leak 3100 block of Stone Avenue. Coyote spotted at dog park in Colorado Springs (2) Coyote...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Reason why your egg options might look different

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO

A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

