Proposed biomethane plant in Sunnyside could bring benefits, but environmental advocates have concerns

City of Yakima wants to be on the shortlist for a new state airport
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is asking state transportation officials to put its airport on the list of options for the single preferred new airport location in Washington State. The state’s been searching for a place to build a new airport since its Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission estimated that Sea-Tac International Airport would reach capacity in 2050. CACC has until...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima City council asks for feedback about airport
The Yakima City Council has submitted a letter to the Department of Transportation asking to be considered for the new airport location. The Council is now seeking community feedback about the airport expansion.
We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima
It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima County reports post-holiday increase in COVID-19 cases
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases in Yakima County and asking the community to take preventative measures against respiratory illnesses. It is reportedly likely this is related to recent holiday gatherings and travel. Between November 15 and December 26, COVID-19...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
The Nearest ‘In And Out Burger’ from Yakima Might be Closer Than you Think
In-N-Out Burger is a famous burger chain well beloved by those mostly in California where they don't know what a proper burger is supposed to look or taste like. There is something fun about trying new foods that are well known in some regions and practically unheard of in others. Places like Steak and Shake, Shake Shack, Whataburger and, of course, In-N-Out Burger. Their super fast service is a favorite by so many but how far would you go to experience this for yourself? Well, though they're based in California, there are a couple locations closer to use than that.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update Jan. 4: Kohberger extradited, two-alarm fire in Walla Walla, Port of Pasco gets federal funding and more
Brian Kohberger has been extradited back to Idaho. Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Walla Walla and the Port of Pasco has received federal funding to finish a rail project in the Reimann Industrial Center.
What The Heck!? Did My Benton County Property Tax Skyrocket!?
It's not your imagination, your Benton County Washington property taxes might be jumping higher for 2023!. I was a little shocked when I decided to double-check my escrow account and discovered that my overall monthly mortgage will take a BIG jump for 2023. I did a deep dive into the...
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
ifiberone.com
BNSF train that had traversed through Ritzville derails in Kennewick, several cars overturn
KENNEWICK - The investigation continues into how a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train went off the tracks, sending rail cars onto their sides in Kennewick on Jan. 1, 2023. The six rail cars that had been hauling grain tipped over just north of Zintel Creek golf course at around 11:20...
nbcrightnow.com
Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills.
Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills. Get ready for a little bit of everything tonight...Rain, Rain/Snow Mix, Freezing Rain and Snow along with breezy to strong gusty winds. Let’s break it down... Yakima/Kittitas...
ifiberone.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chelan, Kittitas counties
WENATCHEE — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Chelan and Kittitas County through Thursday evening as snow is in the forecast. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Up to four...
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
kpq.com
Winter Weather Advisory For Chelan County, Waterville Plateau
There's a Winter Weather Advisory in effect later today for Wenatchee, most of Chelan County and the Waterville Plateau. The area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow. National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Koch says Wenatchee will likely get as much snow as locations at higher elevations because of the weather pattern.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year
YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews respond to two-alarm fire at motel in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, Wash.- The Cle Elum Fire Department responded to a fire at the Chalet Motel around 2:55 a.m. on January 5. Crews from the Roslyn Fire Department, Fire District 6 and Fire District 7 also responded to the two-alarm fire on the 700 block of East First St. According...
nbcrightnow.com
Community mourns with Munguia family
The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
‘A boon for the pigeons of Kennewick:’ Train cars filled with corn derail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A train derailed Sunday, dumping corn along Canal Dr. A fire official called this train derailment a ‘boon for the pigeons of Kennewick.’ Right now, there’s no estimate to exactly how much corn rests in the dirt around two railways near Canal Dr., but it is a lot. Kennewick responders say they’re lucky it’s just corn. PREVIOUS...
nbcrightnow.com
Cloudy Night, Active Weather on the Way
Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a dusting of snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A more active system moves in Wednesday night with a chance of snow/mix and freezing rain 1-3" of accumulation possible for the Yakima/Kittitas valleys and less than ½" for the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will begin to warm slightly Thursday through the weekend into the upper 30s and low 40s.
nbcrightnow.com
Winds Decreasing Tonight...and Here Comes the Rain
Mostly cloudy tonight with light winds for the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley. Gusty winds for the foothills of the Blues decreasing overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Friday a chance of rain and snow or mix for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley in the Am otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for the Columbia Basin and temperatures in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
