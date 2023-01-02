ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Proposed biomethane plant in Sunnyside could bring benefits, but environmental advocates have concerns

By Jasper Kenzo Sundeen Yakima Herald-Republic
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

City of Yakima wants to be on the shortlist for a new state airport

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is asking state transportation officials to put its airport on the list of options for the single preferred new airport location in Washington State. The state’s been searching for a place to build a new airport since its Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission estimated that Sea-Tac International Airport would reach capacity in 2050. CACC has until...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima City council asks for feedback about airport

The Yakima City Council has submitted a letter to the Department of Transportation asking to be considered for the new airport location. The Council is now seeking community feedback about the airport expansion.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima

It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima County reports post-holiday increase in COVID-19 cases

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases in Yakima County and asking the community to take preventative measures against respiratory illnesses. It is reportedly likely this is related to recent holiday gatherings and travel. Between November 15 and December 26, COVID-19...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

The Nearest ‘In And Out Burger’ from Yakima Might be Closer Than you Think

In-N-Out Burger is a famous burger chain well beloved by those mostly in California where they don't know what a proper burger is supposed to look or taste like. There is something fun about trying new foods that are well known in some regions and practically unheard of in others. Places like Steak and Shake, Shake Shack, Whataburger and, of course, In-N-Out Burger. Their super fast service is a favorite by so many but how far would you go to experience this for yourself? Well, though they're based in California, there are a couple locations closer to use than that.
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills.

Weather Authority Alert this evening-Thursday morning for light snow in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Also, for gusty winds in the foothills. Get ready for a little bit of everything tonight...Rain, Rain/Snow Mix, Freezing Rain and Snow along with breezy to strong gusty winds. Let’s break it down... Yakima/Kittitas...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chelan, Kittitas counties

WENATCHEE — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Chelan and Kittitas County through Thursday evening as snow is in the forecast. The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Up to four...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Winter Weather Advisory For Chelan County, Waterville Plateau

There's a Winter Weather Advisory in effect later today for Wenatchee, most of Chelan County and the Waterville Plateau. The area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow. National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Koch says Wenatchee will likely get as much snow as locations at higher elevations because of the weather pattern.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year

YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews respond to two-alarm fire at motel in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.- The Cle Elum Fire Department responded to a fire at the Chalet Motel around 2:55 a.m. on January 5. Crews from the Roslyn Fire Department, Fire District 6 and Fire District 7 also responded to the two-alarm fire on the 700 block of East First St. According...
CLE ELUM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘A boon for the pigeons of Kennewick:’ Train cars filled with corn derail

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A train derailed Sunday, dumping corn along Canal Dr. A fire official called this train derailment a ‘boon for the pigeons of Kennewick.’ Right now, there’s no estimate to exactly how much corn rests in the dirt around two railways near Canal Dr., but it is a lot. Kennewick responders say they’re lucky it’s just corn. PREVIOUS...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cloudy Night, Active Weather on the Way

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a dusting of snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. A more active system moves in Wednesday night with a chance of snow/mix and freezing rain 1-3" of accumulation possible for the Yakima/Kittitas valleys and less than ½" for the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will begin to warm slightly Thursday through the weekend into the upper 30s and low 40s.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Winds Decreasing Tonight...and Here Comes the Rain

Mostly cloudy tonight with light winds for the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley. Gusty winds for the foothills of the Blues decreasing overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Friday a chance of rain and snow or mix for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley in the Am otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers for the Columbia Basin and temperatures in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy