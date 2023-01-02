ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
94.3 Lite FM

Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance

On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
94.3 Lite FM

What Is the ‘Perfect’ Pop Song? Fans on Twitter Have Some Ideas

A tweet speculating about the perfect pop song has gone viral, with countless pop fans sharing their takes on pop perfection on Twitter. Twitter user @TheCourtKim posed the question Tuesday (Jan. 3). "What is a 'Pop' track that you believe is created perfectly? For me, it’s 'Gimme More' by Britney...
94.3 Lite FM

Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’

Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
94.3 Lite FM

‘Glass Onion’ Is Already One Of Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies Ever

If you wanted to know why Netflix was so willing to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, here is your answer. After just 10 days on the streaming service, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already cracked the top 10 list of the most watched Netflix films in the history of the company. Over the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Netflix subscribers watched a total of 127 million hours of the film — more than triple the second-most-watched film on the service, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (41 million hours viewed). And the third-most-watched film last week was the original Benoit Blanc mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson, Knives Out.
94.3 Lite FM

Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym

A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
94.3 Lite FM

The Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022

Along with their weekly list of the most watched shows of the moment, Netflix also took these final days of 2022 to announce the TV series that were most watched on the streaming service over the entirety of the year. As you might have guessed given all the internal Netflix records they both broke over the course of 2022, the top shows of the year were Stranger Things Season 4 and Wednesday Season 1.
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy