Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance
On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ on TikTok: WATCH
Is the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift truly over for good?. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Kim and daughter North West teamed up on their joint TikTok account to showcase their latest dance and lip-sync routine — this time set to Swift's massive hit "Shake It Off." Watch...
’90s Icons Matthew Lawrence and Chilli From TLC Are Dating!
Icons of the '90s Matthew Lawrence and TLC 's Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, are officially dating!. The Boy Meets World alum and the R&B-pop singer made things adorably Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2023. The duo shared a joint Instagram post showing them wearing matching pajamas while dancing...
Bad Bunny Throws Fan’s Phone in Reaction to ‘Lack of Respect’
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is under fire for his abrupt reaction to a fan who attempted to take a photo with him by shoving her phone in front of his face. The encounter was circulated in a viral video on Jan. 2. The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer can be...
What Is the ‘Perfect’ Pop Song? Fans on Twitter Have Some Ideas
A tweet speculating about the perfect pop song has gone viral, with countless pop fans sharing their takes on pop perfection on Twitter. Twitter user @TheCourtKim posed the question Tuesday (Jan. 3). "What is a 'Pop' track that you believe is created perfectly? For me, it’s 'Gimme More' by Britney...
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’
Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
‘Glass Onion’ Is Already One Of Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies Ever
If you wanted to know why Netflix was so willing to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, here is your answer. After just 10 days on the streaming service, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already cracked the top 10 list of the most watched Netflix films in the history of the company. Over the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Netflix subscribers watched a total of 127 million hours of the film — more than triple the second-most-watched film on the service, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (41 million hours viewed). And the third-most-watched film last week was the original Benoit Blanc mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson, Knives Out.
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
Equinox Gym Under Fire Following Controversial New Year’s Video: ‘Take Your Resolutions Somewhere Else’
Luxury gym chain Equinox is facing backlash after going viral with a bizarre New Year's video basically shaming and turning hopeful new customers away. "When it's January 1st but you remember Equinox isn't letting new members join today..." the company wrote in the TikTok, which has since been deleted from their account.
The Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022
Along with their weekly list of the most watched shows of the moment, Netflix also took these final days of 2022 to announce the TV series that were most watched on the streaming service over the entirety of the year. As you might have guessed given all the internal Netflix records they both broke over the course of 2022, the top shows of the year were Stranger Things Season 4 and Wednesday Season 1.
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
Blackpink’s Jennie and Lisa Are Mentors for Upcoming Girl Group BABYMONSTER
A new girl group from YG Entertainment is coming this year, and Blackpink's Jennie and Lisa have served as mentors for the seven-member group. According to a YouTube video announcement, the group is set to debut in 2023. Jennie assisted the group with performance and rap expertise, while Lisa lended...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0