Elessidel
3d ago
I'm waiting to hear where he was wrong....really? this is their answer? Not to fix the issues, but instead go after someone for stating what we all know?
33
non negotiable
2d ago
Standard Democratic playbook. Stumble and bumble over every issue , and then try and act like they know what they are doing
27
Karen
3d ago
Well the nowhere to be seen transportation secretary should have checked on the airlines before the silly season to see what the preparations were for every situation
21
