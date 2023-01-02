well let's put this way,He should not be allowed to return to Facebook, And If he does, I have another choice to go to besides Facebook.
Why not. there's plenty of OUTSPOKEN people on FB. He was denied access to FB out of their hatred and politics. No way to run a 'Freedom of speech'that our Founding Fathers wanted for our country. He did quite a bit of good for our country. Too many just don't want to admit it. Just sad. When someone no matter what side of the isle does something good for our country it should be acknowledged.....
If I was Trump I would not go back if they let him ,to many people hate him because of what he did to America like low gas prices, low taxes, low inflation, and able to keep control of the border and the American democrats hate that.
