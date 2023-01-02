Read full article on original website
Marvin Gaye’s ex-wife Janis Hunter Gaye dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
Jan Gaye, second wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, is dead at 66
Jan Gaye, the second wife of Marvin Gaye, died Saturday at her home. She sang background on 'Got to Give It Up' and wrote a book about their marriage.
Anita Pointer obituary
Singer with the Pointer Sisters on giant electro-pop hits including I’m So Excited, Jump (For My Love) and Automatic
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
TODAY.com
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 74
Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters, who rose to fame with hits in the 1970’s and 80’s including “I’m So Excited,” died of cancer on Saturday, her publicist announced. She was 74. Anita was surrounded by her family at the time of death, her...
Behind the Band Name: Genesis
British singer, songwriter and producer Jonathan King, who had a 1965 hit with “Everyone’s Gone to the Moon,” came up with the band name Genesis for a group of students from his alma mater. King attended the Charterhouse boarding school in Surrey, England, and graduated several years before some of the band’s founding members.
George Riley: the R&B songwriter and club kid who is switching on the joy
“That was like my angsty, sad, depression era, which I’m happy to say is now over,” George Riley says of her debut full-length project, 2022’s acclaimed Running in Waves. Written over a week in summer 2020, it was deliciously packed with diaristic turns of phrase detailing life challenges, evolving friendships and introspection; her uncategorisable music saw furious drum breaks, soulful vocals and mellow strings dancing for space. Take the stunning Time, a resounding manifesto in which Riley declares her boundaries and lists the things in life she holds dear: in-depth conversations, good weed, Camper shoes. Today she calls the song her attempt to “be in control where I haven’t been in control before”.
The FADER
Song You Need: Welcome to the cult of Goodfight
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Between Christmas and New Years Eve, Goodfight quietly released their self-titled debut album. The five-piece band was founded by South Floridian singer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Forman and features Annique Monet (a high school friend of Forman’s) on co-lead vocals, Guy Paz on drums, and David Zyto and Daryl Johns on guitars, with several additional instrumentalists filling in the gaps on the new record. On “One of Us,” a standout from the project, Goodfight welcome us into the fold of their curious art-pop cult, whose influences include (per Forman) The Adam Friedland Show, John Coltrane, and Fred Hampton’s Rainbow Coalition.
2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards to Go to Nirvana, Heart’s Wilson Sisters + More
Two of rock's biggest acts will be saluted by the Recording Academy this year, receiving lifetime achievement awards. Nirvana and Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson will join The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and Ma Rainey as the 2023 recipients of the Grammy lifetime achievement award. For the...
