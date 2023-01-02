Read full article on original website
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
Oregon’s second cohort of psychedelic facilitators to start training soon
In the November 2020 election, Oregon voters approved Measure 109.
KVAL
Oregon Zoo receives $2M to 'climate proof' condor breeding facility
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thanks to the year-end omnibus bill signed by President Biden, the Oregon Zoo will receive 2 million dollars to help with the continued conservation efforts of the California Condor. Officials with the Oregon Zoo say the funds will help ‘climate proof’ the second-largest condor breeding facility in the country.
matadornetwork.com
Abiqua Falls Is a Secret Waterfall Hidden Deep in the Oregon Forest
To experience quintessential Pacific Northwest scenery – evergreen forests, mossy rocks, wild ferns growing in every direction – a hike to Abiqua Falls in Oregon should be on your travel bucket list. What draws people to Abiqua Falls is one stand out feature: The basalt amphitheater over which...
KTVZ
New Oregon assessment shows sustained, novel risks and opportunities as climate changes
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon continues to face new and enduring hazards related to climate change, but opportunities for adaptation and mitigation are also expanding, the latest assessment released Wednesday by the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute indicates. “In general, the qualitative climate projections haven’t changed appreciably,” said Erica...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Lady Is Featured By A Local Filmmaker
Local Filmmaker: The incredible life story of Charity Woodrum, a young lady from a remote area in Oregon who overcame tragedy in order to pursue a career in astrophysics, is the subject of a recently released documentary film titled “Space, Hope, and Charity.”. Oregon Lady Is Featured By A...
hereisoregon.com
10 Pacific Northwest travel ideas for 2023: Peak Northwest podcast
Making your travel plans for 2023? Need a little inspiration? We can help with that. On this week’s episode of Peak Northwest, we dive into the latest Northwest Travel Guide and pull out 10 great ideas for the year ahead. From outdoor adventures on mountain trails to relaxing hot...
KTVZ
Local filmmaker highlights Oregon woman
The subject of the film has overcome many obstacles on her lifelong journey. She's now a Ph.D candidate in Astrophysics at the University of Arizona. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
Smithonian
Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon
On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
KVAL
Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
natureworldnews.com
Oregon Returns In-Person Whale Watch Week in Time For Spotting 20,000 Gray Whales Swimming to Mexico
On the final Wednesday of 2022, Whale Watch Week in Oregon resumed in person for the first time since the pandemic, attracting tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the yearly gray whale migration to the state's coastline. More than 500 people had gathered at the Depoe Bay Whale Watching...
Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KTVZ
Bend filmmaker’s new documentary highlights Oregon woman’s perseverance, overcoming tragedy
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The new documentary film “Space, Hope and Charity” tells the remarkable journey of Charity Woodrum, a young woman from rural Oregon who overcomes tragedy as she pursues a career in astrophysics. Woodrum grew up in poverty in Canyonville, where she had dreamed of...
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
A guide to winter fishing on the Oregon Coast
When it comes to finding the perfect winter fishing destination, the Oregon Coast won’t leave anglers disappointed. The mild weather coupled with an abundance of fishing locations and fish makes Oregon’s coastline a perfect place for winter fishing adventures.
KVAL
Recreational ocean crabbing reopens coastwide
The state just reopened all recreational crabbing along the entire Oregon coast. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says two tests in a row showed domoic acid levels are low enough for crabbing season to reopen. Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting are also open. However, commercial crabbing and...
