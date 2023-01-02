ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Exponent And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Edison International (EIX), Exponent (EXPO), Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down By 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) fell 9.3% to $2.34 at 14:52 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.46% to $15,113.79, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Riot Blockchain Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) jumping 14.54% to $3.86 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.69% to $10,458.76. Riot Blockchain’s last close was $3.37, 87.42% under its 52-week high of $26.79. About Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain, Inc. and its affiliates focuses exclusively on...
Novavax Stock Was Up By 15.99% On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Novavax (NVAX) jumping 15.99% to $11.35 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.69% to $10,458.76. Novavax’s last close was $9.79, 93.26% under its 52-week high of $145.20. About Novavax. Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization...
Wayfair Stock Was 9.23% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair (W) rising 9.23% to $35.78 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 1.05% to $15,313.27. Wayfair’s last close was $32.76, 89.01% under its 52-week high of $298.00. About Wayfair. Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and...
Marathon Stock Up Momentum With A 23.68% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) jumping 23.68% to $4.21 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.69% to $10,458.76. Marathon’s last close was $3.40, 90.42% below its 52-week high of $35.48. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that...
