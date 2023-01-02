Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Westamerica Bancorporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), Exelixis (EXEL), Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May...
via.news
Exponent And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Edison International (EIX), Exponent (EXPO), Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price for NewMarket and Tyson Foods
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news
Banco Bradesco Stock Down By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) fell 9.3% to $2.34 at 14:52 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.46% to $15,113.79, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Impressive Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) jumping 14.54% to $3.86 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.69% to $10,458.76. Riot Blockchain’s last close was $3.37, 87.42% under its 52-week high of $26.79. About Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain, Inc. and its affiliates focuses exclusively on...
via.news
Novavax Stock Was Up By 15.99% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Novavax (NVAX) jumping 15.99% to $11.35 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.69% to $10,458.76. Novavax’s last close was $9.79, 93.26% under its 52-week high of $145.20. About Novavax. Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization...
via.news
Wayfair Stock Was 9.23% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair (W) rising 9.23% to $35.78 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 1.05% to $15,313.27. Wayfair’s last close was $32.76, 89.01% under its 52-week high of $298.00. About Wayfair. Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and...
via.news
Marathon Stock Up Momentum With A 23.68% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) jumping 23.68% to $4.21 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 0.69% to $10,458.76. Marathon’s last close was $3.40, 90.42% below its 52-week high of $35.48. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Xenetic Biosciences Is Down By 7%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 7.82% down. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.31, 79.39% below its 52-week high of $1.48. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 7% to $0.31. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
ImmunoGen And Sabre Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are ImmunoGen, Redfin, and iShares Short-Term. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
Comments / 0