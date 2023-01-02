The Brentwood and Oakley Police Departments are looking for a robbery suspect who hit at least three gas stations Wednesday night. At 7:20 PM a Hispanic adult male entered the 7-11 at Main and Empire and simulated having a gun. The male robbed the clerk of all of the money in the register. The suspect is further described as being 5’8”, wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with a camouflage logo on it, black jeans, black shoes and a dark cloth over his face.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO