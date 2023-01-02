ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Brentwood and Oakley Police Seek Robbery Suspect

The Brentwood and Oakley Police Departments are looking for a robbery suspect who hit at least three gas stations Wednesday night. At 7:20 PM a Hispanic adult male entered the 7-11 at Main and Empire and simulated having a gun. The male robbed the clerk of all of the money in the register. The suspect is further described as being 5’8”, wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with a camouflage logo on it, black jeans, black shoes and a dark cloth over his face.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Concord Police Seek Help Locating Missing Pittsburg Man

Investigators from the Concord Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Damond Lazenby Jr. who was reported missing by his family on Jan. 1, 2023. Mr. Lazenby’s vehicle was found abandoned in the early morning hours of January 1st, 2023 near the overpass...
PITTSBURG, CA
Antioch Woman Faces Murder Charge in Shooting Death

Martinez, Calif. – An Antioch woman faces a felony murder charge with an enhancement for the shooting death of a neighbor. 37-year-old Serico Justice is currently in the Martinez Detention Facility awaiting arraignment for a felony murder charge [PC187(a)] with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm [PC12022.53(d)]. Justice’s use of a handgun caused the injury and death of 31-year-old Hannisha Jamilah Willis on December 27, 2022. The incident occurred on the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in Antioch, where the women lived next door to each other.
ANTIOCH, CA
Update: Two Shot in Antioch Tuesday Afternoon

Just before 2:15 pm Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a home on Greystone Drive in the City of Antioch on a report that a female said she had been wounded in a shooting. According to preliminary information, the female was shot in the leg and was transported to...
ANTIOCH, CA
Concord Set to Talk Term Sheet for Naval Weapons Station Project

This Saturday’s City Council meeting, where the Council will consider the proposed Term Sheet for the Base Reuse Project at the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, has a new location: the Concord City Council Chamber located at 1950 Parkside Dr. The Jan. 7 meeting will begin at 9 a.m....
CONCORD, CA
Lafayette Proclaims a Local State of Emergency Due to Severe Storms

Lafayette has proclaimed a Local State of Emergency due to severe storms expected this week, following flooding and mudslides just days ago during the storm on December 31. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected from this afternoon (Wednesday, January 4) through Thursday morning. Flooding is likely in some parts of the Bay Area, and falling trees could cause damage, block roads and cause power outages, so please take precautions to stay safe.
LAFAYETTE, CA
Danville Declares Local Emergency Due to Storms and Flooding

The Town of Danville has proclaimed a local emergency due to severe storms expected this week, following flooding and mudslides after the December 31 storm. Acting in the capacity of Director of Emergency Services, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo signed the proclamation just before noon, and it will expire at noon on January 10. The local emergency proclamation allows the town greater flexibility to contract for and procure supplies for more expedient disaster response.
DANVILLE, CA

