FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
thebendmag.com
9 Big Ideas for Coastal Bend Innovation
The potential for innovation is all around us. As the Coastal Bend region continues to expand — in terms of industry, economy and population — there’s more room for big ideas of ways toward further progress in our cities. With growth comes opportunity; to dream big and build anew, but also to create innovative solutions to existing difficulties.
Chief Robert Rocha says goodbye to local emergency planning committee
Chief Rocha held the group's meetings for the last 11 years. And on Tuesday, held his final one. Chief Rocha is retiring from the city on Jan. 20.
portasouthjetty.com
City attorney gets the boot
No one asserted during the meeting that Michael Morris had done a bad job for Port Aransas as city attorney. Yet, the council voted, 4-2, to stop using him as the city attorney on Feb, 17. Council member Jo Ellyn Krueger was the one who put the matter on the agenda, and she actually praised Morris’ work before voting minutes […]
New game room regulations now in effect as of Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New game room regulations are now in effect for Nueces County, according to a press release from the county. The new regulations went into effect Monday, and go as listed:. Will only be able to operate 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday through...
Nueces County appoints new port commissioner
Diane Gonzalez appointed to represent Nueces County as Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner. Nueces County Commissioners pass legislative agenda that could impact port.
Mud bridge will be totally rebuilt in 2025; immediate fixes will take 3 months
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT has agreed to move up reconstruction of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. City of Corpus Christi officials held a news conference at the mud bridge on Wednesday morning to...
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi renters see noticeable price hike this year, property expert says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rent prices are going up, both for long-term living as well as short-term vacation rentals. Those increases, however, don't appear to be deterring permanent residents. "The increases in rent I believe is because of our property values have risen so much over the last two...
thebendmag.com
Corpus Christi Home with Heart and History
A house is made of bricks, lumber, beams and sheetrock, but what truly makes a home are the memories and the love that fill it. When newlyweds Emily and Michael Winnie decided to return to their hometown of Corpus Christi after living in San Antonio, their mission was to find a place to call home. “We bought our home during COVID. It was the first house we bought together after we got married,” recalled Emily about their Corpus Christi home. “I really wanted the design to embody home. I wanted it to be welcoming, warm, calm and peaceful with traditional touches.”
Unbelievably Brutal Fight at Corpus Christi 7-11 Goes Viral
It seems that this is the season for fighting. Just the other day, a fight at Waffle House went viral. Well here is another one from right down the road in Corpus Christ. As reported by KIII in Corpus Christi, a video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
Drivers can expect detours as work on the new Harbor Bridge Project continues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction over the next few nights for the new Harbor Bridge Project will close the loop ramp connecting U.S. Highway 181 to southbound Crosstown Expressway. Construction is scheduled for 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Thursday and continuing through Saturday. While the ramp is closed, officials told 3NEWS...
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
KIII TV3
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus Christi. The family was given a gift basket and a new year onesie for he baby.
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Then just a couple of hours later, around 8:45 p.m. Dana Clarke gave birth to Ariyah Avalos. Ariyah was originally due on Jan. 3.
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
Joseph Tejeda gets new counsel after his lawyer asks to be taken off case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney's Office representatives have confirmed that Eric Perkins, the attorney of record for capital murder suspect Joseph Tejeda, has asked to be removed as Tejeda's lawyer. The judge hearing the case, Manuel Banales, has granted that request, and Kingsville lawyer Sam Fugate...
Live Oak County officials searching for man who fled law enforcement while still in handcuffs
GEORGE WEST, Texas — The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say ran away from them in handcuffs. The office posted to Facebook that the man is a "person-of-interest" that "fled from law enforcement." He was last seen near West Ave. and Manchaca St. in George West, the post said.
Brother of young New Year's shooting victim: 'She was only 11, I am 15. I wish I was outside'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the clock strikes midnight to usher in New Year's Day, it is supposed to be a time of new beginnings. However, for the Silva family, it was the last moment they shared with Amethyst Sistine Silva, also known as "Ame." Early Monday morning, the...
