Corpus Christi, TX

thebendmag.com

9 Big Ideas for Coastal Bend Innovation

The potential for innovation is all around us. As the Coastal Bend region continues to expand — in terms of industry, economy and population — there’s more room for big ideas of ways toward further progress in our cities. With growth comes opportunity; to dream big and build anew, but also to create innovative solutions to existing difficulties.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

City attorney gets the boot

No one asserted during the meeting that Michael Morris had done a bad job for Port Aransas as city attorney. Yet, the council voted, 4-2, to stop using him as the city attorney on Feb, 17. Council member Jo Ellyn Krueger was the one who put the matter on the agenda, and she actually praised Morris’ work before voting minutes […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Q92

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE
thebendmag.com

Corpus Christi Home with Heart and History

A house is made of bricks, lumber, beams and sheetrock, but what truly makes a home are the memories and the love that fill it. When newlyweds Emily and Michael Winnie decided to return to their hometown of Corpus Christi after living in San Antonio, their mission was to find a place to call home. “We bought our home during COVID. It was the first house we bought together after we got married,” recalled Emily about their Corpus Christi home. “I really wanted the design to embody home. I wanted it to be welcoming, warm, calm and peaceful with traditional touches.”
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
US105

Unbelievably Brutal Fight at Corpus Christi 7-11 Goes Viral

It seems that this is the season for fighting. Just the other day, a fight at Waffle House went viral. Well here is another one from right down the road in Corpus Christ. As reported by KIII in Corpus Christi, a video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
101.9 The Bull

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
BISHOP, TX

