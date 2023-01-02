ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Why is Amazon laying off more than 18,000 workers this year?

Amazon plans to eliminate more than 18,000 positions as part of a personnel reduction announced in November, the online giant announced on Wednesday. The majority of the layoffs will occur in the company’s human resources department and retail operations. In a blog post published on Wednesday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated that affected employees will be notified by January 18.
The company purging meetings from calendars: ‘Uninterrupted time is precious’

A new year often brings about purges – closet clean-outs, Dry Januarys – and one company is urging its employees to ditch work meetings, too. Shopify, the Canadian e-commerce company, announced this week that it will conduct a “calendar purge” in 2023, requiring staff to scrap recurring meetings with more than three people in attendance. Meetings of any sort held on Wednesdays are out, too, and any event with an invite list of over 50 people can only be held on Thursdays between 11 and 5pm ET.
